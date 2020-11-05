Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC’s Morning Joe shreds the ‘overwhelming sense of victimhood’ that drives Trump support

Published

1 min ago

on

Joe Scarborough. (MSNBC/Screenshot)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ripped the culture of “victimhood” that drove conservatives to back President Donald Trump in two elections.

The “Morning Joe” host, a former Republican lawmaker, said many of his conservative friends and relatives justify their support for the president by insisting that he defended their faith and values — but Scarborough said that was simply delusional.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I say this as a guy who was a Republican for 20, 25 years, so much of that also comes from just an overwhelming sense of victimhood,” he said. “I swear, if I hear one more friend of mine who’s an evangelical talking about ‘they’re coming for us,’ the persecuted church, and I politely and gently remind them that over the past five years, no Supreme Court in the history of this republic has done more to protect religious rights than has the [John] Roberts court. I can go down one ruling after another after another.”

Scarborough said most of their complaints essentially boil down to pop cultural themes religious conservatives find disagreeable, and he said that’s not really up to the government to regulate.

You know what?” he said. “I can’t help you with what’s on TV or on at the movies. I can’t help what your kids are streaming on your television sets at home, or many of the other challenges that we all face with teenage children, but to suggest that somehow this federal government is hostile to faith and we must vote for Donald Trump to protect Christendom is one of the stupidest arguments I have ever heard in my life.”

“People that I have grown up with and been with in churches for, you know, the past 57 years, the sense of victimhood is outrageous,” Scarborough continued. “You know what it makes it more outrageous — I’m sorry to get on this soapbox — is these are the same people that are talking about religious liberty are supporting a guy still who promoted a Muslim registry. Yes, yes, a Muslim registry. Sounds an awful like Jewish registries in Nazi Germany. Oh, you can’t say — but wait, that’s what he proposed, and a lot of you evangelicals that run around screaming about religious freedom and religious liberty and how the libs are coming after you and your church and your beliefs and you’re ignoring Supreme Court decisions, protecting your rights, which of course I support because I’m a conservative, you don’t feel that way.”

“You don’t have those same concerns for the others, and it’s just the damnedest thing,” he added. “You don’t care about the babies that are born that are locked in cages. No, it wasn’t Barack Obama’s policy to deliberately find children and lock them up, but that was Donald Trump’s policy. In fact, they had a cabinet meeting where everybody raised their hands to support it except for Kirstjen Nielsen, that was a stated policy. So I really don’t get it, I mean, the victimhood. Stop being a victim, stop being a snowflake.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘It’s over — you lost!’ Comedian Michael Rapaport drops cathartic victory rant against Trump

Published

19 mins ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

Comedian Michael Rapaport on Wednesday went on a cathartic and profane rant against President Donald Trump and his supporters for continuing to contest the 2020 presidential election.

He started by mocking Trump supporters for holding rallies demanding to either stop or continue counting votes depending on whether the president is ahead or behind in the current tallies.

"It's over f*cko -- you lost!" he said. "You f*cking lost, the f*cking ghost of John McCain beat you right in your fat f*cking ass in Arizona!"

He then proceeded to mock the president's family.

"Pack your f*cking sh*t!" he said. "You've got a bunch of f*cking flunkies around you! Get your f*cking stupid sons, your dumb f*cking daughter... get the f*cking tape, get the boxes, and pack your f*cking shit! Pack it now! Go the f*ck away! Four years of this f*cking nonsense!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mitch McConnell already challenging Joe Biden’s authority to govern

Published

49 mins ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

Joe Biden hasn't even won the presidential election, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is already challenging his authority to govern.

The GOP appears likely to hold onto their Senate majority, although President Donald Trump may lose the White House, and McConnell is signaling that he plans to interfere with Biden's ability to staff his cabinet, reported Axios.

"A source close to McConnell tells Axios a Republican Senate would work with Biden on centrist nominees but no 'radical progressives' or ones who are controversial with conservatives," the website reported. "The Biden agenda would be severely restricted by GOP control, the source added."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Georgia Democrat ‘expects Biden to jump ahead’ in his state today

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

The presidential race in Georgia is incredibly tight, as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has come within 18,000 votes of catching President Donald Trump.

McClatchy reporter Dave Catanese cites one "well-wired Democrat in Georgia" who is saying he now "expects Biden to jump ahead" in his state as the final votes are counted.

As elections analysts have shown, much of the unreported vote left to count in Georgia comes from the counties that encompass Atlanta and Savannah, the two largest cities in the state that are rich with Democratic votes.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE