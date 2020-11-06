Quantcast
MSNBC’s Morning Joe trashes Fox News guests for sowing ‘violence and chaos’ by spreading Trump’s conspiracies

Published

1 min ago

on

Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blasted Fox News commentators for propping up President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

The “Morning Joe” host noted that the pro-Trump network had largely appeared skeptical of election fraud claims, but some of its broadcasters and contributors had dabbled in the president’s conspiracy theories.

“Let’s just add a name, Bill Bennett, of all people, last night on Fox News,” Scarborough said. “He was sure that there was fraud. I wonder where he found that. I don’t understand what he or Newt [Gingrich] get out of it. I don’t understand why they would try to foment violence, which they’re doing, trying to spread conspiracy theories, trying to undermine American — think about that, the guy who wrote ‘The Book of Virtues’ is spending his later years trying to undermine American democracy and to sow chaos in the democratic process.”

“Newt, I don’t understand what Newt is doing,” he added. “Rudy [Giuliani], I just feel sorry for the guy.”


