MSNBC’s Morning Joe trashes Fox News guests for sowing ‘violence and chaos’ by spreading Trump’s conspiracies

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blasted Fox News commentators for propping up President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.
The “Morning Joe” host noted that the pro-Trump network had largely appeared skeptical of election fraud claims, but some of its broadcasters and contributors had dabbled in the president’s conspiracy theories.
“Let’s just add a name, Bill Bennett, of all people, last night on Fox News,” Scarborough said. “He was sure that there was fraud. I wonder where he found that. I don’t understand what he or Newt [Gingrich] get out of it. I don’t understand why they would try to foment violence, which they’re doing, trying to spread conspiracy theories, trying to undermine American — think about that, the guy who wrote ‘The Book of Virtues’ is spending his later years trying to undermine American democracy and to sow chaos in the democratic process.”
“Newt, I don’t understand what Newt is doing,” he added. “Rudy [Giuliani], I just feel sorry for the guy.”
Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) on Friday urged President Donald Trump to stop making wild and unfounded accusations of widespread voter fraud in his state.
While appearing on NBC's "Today," Toomey knocked the president for his widely criticized White House address on Thursday night in which he falsely accused Democrats of stealing the election from him in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.
President Donald Trump fears that Fox News will stick a pin into the election results and deflate his re-election chances, possibly Friday morning.
Officials told Axios the president is worried that Joe Biden will soon be declared as the projected winner and that his hopes of getting the election before the Supreme Court he stacked will fall flat, so he's flooding the zone with misinformation.
Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner this week called around looking for a top-tier attorney to play the same role that Republican James Baker played in successfully winning the 2000 presidential election for George W. Bush.