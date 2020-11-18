MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace mocks Rudy Giuliani’s ‘lunacy and total incompetence’ for Trump lawsuits
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace took mocking President Donald J. Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to a whole new level on Wednesday.
“Rudy Giuliani has taken over legal efforts, making it clear Trump’s end-game amounts to lunacy and total incompetence,” Wallace said. “He sought to decertify election results. He claimed widespread voter fraud, said observers were legally denied access to vote counting, even though there’s no evidence of that. Giuliani’s argument is likely to be undercut by the conclusion yesterday by the state Supreme Court that election officials didn’t violate state law in the observation process.”
Senior political reporter for The Washington Post, Robert Costa, joined Nicolle on the conversation.
“The only other people in Giuliani’s orbit who seem to be encouraging him include Steve Bannon, the former White House chief strategist and a lot of former allies of Mayor Giuliani are saying that he’s way off the grid here politically speaking, legally speaking, based on his performance in court this week,” Costa said. “Yet they continue to tell me behind-the-scenes, President Trump is listening to Rudy Giuliani hour by hour, being egged on by Giuliani and they both are determined to fight on and try to make it difficult, if not possible, for Republican voters across the country to believe in the integrity of this election.”
Watch the video below.
MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace couldn't help but note that all of President Donald Trump's legal team has slowly shrunk to just a few people willing to continue to fight for a failed reelection.
"With 30 percent of the country believing that somehow fraud took place and you've got the most senior official in charge of securing the election saying systemic, widespread voter fraud did not take place, neither did election interference. And you've got even this Trump-friendly election board in Michigan that Trump got ahead of himself and tweeted his congratulations, they were going to defy the will of the voters of Michigan, not certify the vote," began MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace on Wednesday. "Even they caved to reality. You covered this space of the intersection between Trump and his fixers and the National Enquirer. What does it suggest that he managed to take that model and using as fixer apparatus for the next 60 days of the United States federal government, Rudy Giuliani's willingness to humiliate himself in courtroom after courtroom after courtroom for the sweet price of $20,000 a day apparently to spread these lies? He leaves having brainwashed 30 percent of the country."