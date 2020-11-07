‘Na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye’: Massive crowd surrounds White House after Trump defeated by Biden
Minutes after the announcement that Joe Biden had won the election to become the 46th president of the United States, crowds began to converge on the White House, celebrating Biden’s victory and the imminent removal of Donald Trump from the iconic mansion.
Crowds heading to the White House pic.twitter.com/VV8zGfob1M
— Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) November 7, 2020
The crowd outside the White House has quadrupled in a matter of minutes pic.twitter.com/F1GxzdOA8j
— Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) November 7, 2020
Crowd is growing very fast here at the White House pic.twitter.com/evtcaaObw9
— Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) November 7, 2020
The crowd is building in the vicinity of the White House. pic.twitter.com/Vuy9wvibqC
— Karin Caifa (@karincaifaCNN) November 7, 2020
I think there might be a bigger crowd outside the White House at this moment than there was for the Trump inaugural. Wamp wamp. pic.twitter.com/yANB5rpG97
— INFYNYTY – BidenHarris2020 – LFG! (@enfynyty) November 7, 2020
Celebratory
honking and cheering outside the White House right now pic.twitter.com/cRdawHqBlI
—
Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) November
7, 2020
A massive crowd is gathering outside the White House to celebrate Biden’s win and tell Trump to GTFO of our house. pic.twitter.com/i1LBygSqOq
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 7, 2020
class="twitter-tweet"
The marchers —
their numbers swelling every second, now at more than a hundred — is
dancing to music from Hamilton and cheering as it passes through a
tunnel, headed to the White House.
People are
screaming and cheering and weeping and just totally losing it pic.twitter.com/clPyrifB71
—
Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) November
7, 2020
Scene outside the White House:
Hundreds cheer, wave flags, blast music and celebrate after Joe Biden was projected to win the presidency
You can hear a chant of “na na na na hey hey hey, goodbye” pic.twitter.com/S6WvXzZHAE
— Ali Zaslav (@alizaslav) November 7, 2020
DC right now. Honking. Cheering. Clapping. Barking. Lots of people making their way down to the White House pic.twitter.com/LOFd8NMoAF
— Kayla Epstein 📰 (@KaylaEpstein) November 7, 2020
WATCH: Flag of United States People celebrate outside the White House as Joe Biden is elected the 46th US president | via @AFP pic.twitter.com/RSWWiHLjFB
— Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) November 7, 2020
People all pouring out of their houses and apartment and people walking down to the White House and tons and tons of cars driving down to the White House like DC is DELIGHTED pic.twitter.com/C1zl8JG6MW
— Amber Sparks (@ambernoelle) November 7, 2020
The go-go truck is going to the White House pic.twitter.com/vr1OTiDeYT
— Amanda Michelle Gómez 🇲🇽🇵🇭 (@amanduhgomez) November 7, 2020
