‘Na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye’: Massive crowd surrounds White House after Trump defeated by Biden

Published

10 mins ago

on

A crowd gathers at the White House to celebrate Joe Biden's victory (Image via Twitter).

Minutes after the announcement that Joe Biden had won the election to become the 46th president of the United States, crowds began to converge on the White House, celebrating Biden’s victory and the imminent removal of Donald Trump from the iconic mansion.

The marchers —
their numbers swelling every second, now at more than a hundred — is
dancing to music from Hamilton and cheering as it passes through a
tunnel, headed to the White House.

People are
screaming and cheering and weeping and just totally losing it pic.twitter.com/clPyrifB71


Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) November
7, 2020

