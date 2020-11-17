Nevada SecState denies talking to Lindsey Graham as election interference scandal expands

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s election interference scandal continued to grow on Tuesday.

On Monday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger accused the South Carolina Republican of meddling in the election by discussing how that state could avoid counting legal votes in an attempt to have Donald Trump carry the state in spite of the will of the voters.

On Tuesday, the scandal grew to include additional states.

“Sen. Lindsey Graham just told a group of reporters in the capitol that he’s also spoken to Secretaries of State in Nevada and Arizona. This is in addition to the [Secretary of State] in Georgia,” Politico’s Jake Sherman reported Tuesday.

However, Republican Barbara Cegavske, the Secretary of State of Nevada, is now denying speaking to Graham.

“I have not spoken with Senator Lindsey Graham or any other members of Congress regarding the 2020 general election in Nevada or my role in the post-election certification process,” Cegavske told HuffPost’s Jennifer Bendery.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs also denied speaking to Graham.

This is false. I have not spoken with @LindseyGrahamSC. https://t.co/Cy9iUvrg3K — Secretary Katie Hobbs (@SecretaryHobbs) November 17, 2020