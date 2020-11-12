Quantcast
Connect with us

New research measures just how far GOP has drifted away from democracy — and when that shift began

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence walk with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senator Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Tuesday, March 10, 2020, upon their arrival to the U.S. Capitol for a Senate Republican policy lunch. (Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen)

The Republican Party fully embraced authoritarianism, according to new research from an international team of political scientists.

The study was completed just before the Nov. 3 election, the results of which GOP leadership is now helping President Donald Trump contest and possibly overturn, and quantifies how far the party has drifted away from democratic principles, reported the Washington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Republican Party in the U.S. has retreated from upholding democratic norms in recent years,” said Anna Luehrmann, a former member of the German parliament who is now a political scientist at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden. “Its rhetoric is closer to authoritarian parties, such as AKP in Turkey and Fidesz in Hungary.”

The study used data to determine that the GOP’s commitment to democracy began to droop in the mid-1980s, and then again in 2000, before tumbling over the next decade and a half before falling off sharply in the mid-2010s.

“We combine ratings from a huge number of local experts on political parties, leveraging the pattern of agreement across experts to estimate real-world party characteristics,” said Daniel Pemstein, a political scientist at North Dakota State University who helped develop the study’s methodology.

The data measures the commitment to free and fair elections with multiple parties, respectful treatment of political opponents and the avoidance of violent rhetoric, and found sharp drop-offs in all categories from GOP political figures — although the Democratic Party hasn’t changed much during the same period.

“It is disturbing that most leading Republicans are still not objecting to President Trump’s baseless claims of electoral fraud and attempts to declare himself the winner,” Luehrmann said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both parties largely avoided violent rhetoric until about 2010, when GOP political figures began using language that could be interpreted to incite violence, and the study’s data found Republicans began to mimic Trump’s language and behavior as he gained success.

“That leading Republicans are not willing to defend the electoral process shows that Trump is not the only GOP politician who has a problem with key democratic norms,” Luehrmann said.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

New research measures just how far GOP has drifted away from democracy — and when that shift began

Published

1 min ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

The Republican Party fully embraced authoritarianism, according to new research from an international team of political scientists.

The study was completed just before the Nov. 3 election, the results of which GOP leadership is now helping President Donald Trump contest and possibly overturn, and quantifies how far the party has drifted away from democratic principles, reported the Washington Post.

“The Republican Party in the U.S. has retreated from upholding democratic norms in recent years,” said Anna Luehrmann, a former member of the German parliament who is now a political scientist at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden. “Its rhetoric is closer to authoritarian parties, such as AKP in Turkey and Fidesz in Hungary.”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Pathetic’ GOP is enabling Trump’s ‘autocratic impulses’ by pretending he can still win: CNN’s Avlon

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

CNN's John Avlon on Thursday shredded the Republican Party for humoring President Donald Trump's delusions that he won the 2020 presidential election.

During his latest "Reality Check" segment, Avlon shamed the GOP for having only four senators who have actually recognized that President-elect Joe Biden prevailed in this month's presidential election, while at least just as many GOP senators are entertaining the possibility that the election was "stolen" from the president.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Incurable ‘gossip’ Trump won’t be able to resist selling classified info after leaving office: MSNBC’s Mika

Published

38 mins ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski knows President Donald Trump, and she knows that he likes to gossip.

The "Morning Joe" co-host says there's no doubt that Trump will reveal some of the top-secret information he's learned as president once he leaves the White House, and she said that presents an unprecedented threat to national security.

"He doesn't keep secrets," Brzezinski said. "He can't, he doesn't know how. He loves to sort of revel in knowing things and passing it along. His personality seems to be 100 percent undisciplined."

Making matters worse, that information could be extremely valuable.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE