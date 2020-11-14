‘No one here is going to forget’: New York social scene wants nothing to do with returning Jared and Ivanka
According to a report from CNN, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will likely not be welcomed back with open arms into Manhattan high society after their four years serving in the White House under Donald Trump — and may choose to move to Florida instead.
Contrasting the cheers of New Yorkers who flooded the streets when it was announced the president would only be serving one term, with the president’s disparaging comments about the city he once called home, the report states locals — including some who once graced the same circles as Jared and Ivanka — plan to give them the cold shoulder.
“Now that their political lives in Washington are over — the question for this once-golden power couple is what their time in the political spotlight has meant for their brand, particularly in their old Manhattan stomping grounds,” the CNN report begins before adding, “Now, though, they may not like what they find if they return.”
According to Jill Kargman, an Upper East Side resident and daughter of the former chairman of Chanel who has hobnobbed with the couple in the past, comments made by Trump about New York City will haunt Ivanka and Jared too.
“[The President] was so awful and divisive about New York, saying it’s a nightmare or that it’s empty, or a has-been,” Kargman explained. “No one here is going to forget that. To even come back here after everything he’s said, it’s not going to work.”
The report notes that, while the couple hava a residence they have maintained in the Upper East Side, Florida may become home.
“Two sources who have worked with the couple believe they may end up in Florida, specifically the Palm Beach area. Trump has accumulated a number of acquaintances in the state, both socially and politically, and in recent months she visited Florida at least five times, hosting campaign events in Republican areas such as Sarasota, but also making appearances in Miami. A Florida home-base would not only provide Trump a platform should she eye a future political career there, and it would also keep the couple clear of facing New York,” the report states. “Mar-a-Lago is not an option for their permanent residence, however, according to a source with knowledge of the family dynamics. Though Ivanka Trump has a private guest house there, Mar-a-Lago is the preferred home of the first lady and she and the President’s daughter have a frosty relationship.”
As for staying in Washington D.C., CNN reports that is highly unlikely as the couple has made few friends there.
They only know the DC of being in power,” explained one Republican close to the couple. “Wait until they realize no one is taking their calls.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
Trump supporters at war with each other over whether the president should concede: report
On Saturday, The Washington Post profiled several Trump supporters in the aftermath of the president's election loss, and found a growing split in them on whether to continue denying the legitimacy of the election results, or admit Joe Biden is the winner and move on to fight another day.
"Many Trump voters say it would seem out of character for the president to make a concession speech. As of Friday, bettors on PredictIt, an online prediction market, put the chance that Trump would concede anytime soon at just 9 percent," reported Marc Fisher, Christine Spolar, and Hannah Knowles. "Still, some Trump supporters believe he is hurting the country by making false claims about fraud."
2020 Election
Giuliani is dismantling Donald Trump campaign’s legal plans to contest election results
Rudy Giuliani may be President Donald Trump's personal attorney, but his presidential campaign is reportedly not pleased with his involvement in the post-election legal battle. For months, the president had been setting the stage to contest the results of the presidential election by claiming that the results would be rigged due to widespread voter fraud. But now, Giuliani threatens to dismantle it all.
It was announced on Friday that Trump placed Giuliani in charge of the election lawsuits — a new development his campaign team is not thrilled about. Some of Trump's advisors have even described Giuliani as a "counterproductive" presence in what is already being described as an uphill, and nearly impossible, battle.
2020 Election
Kayleigh McEnany busted after boasting ‘More than one MILLION marchers’ showed up in DC for the MAGA rally
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was raked over the coals on Saturday afternoon after claiming on Twitter that "more than one million" Donald Trump supports showed up in the streets of Washington, DC, to support the president who lost to Vice President Joe Biden.
McEnany, who once declared she would never lie to the American public, wrote, "AMAZING! More than one MILLION marchers for President @realDonaldTrump descend on the swamp in support. Best base in political history — we LOVE you guys!!!"
Commenters on Twitter were quick to point that her numbers were not reality-based as you can see below: