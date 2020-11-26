‘NO WAY!’ Trump starts off Thanksgiving by whining about his election loss

President Donald Trump started off Thanksgiving by whining about his election loss to Joe Biden.

Biden earned a record 80 million votes, with ballots still being counted, and the president reacted to that news Thursday by insisting his loss was impossible.

“Just saw the vote tabulations,” Trump tweeted. “There is NO WAY Biden got 80,000,000 votes!!! This was a 100% RIGGED ELECTION.”

Twitter immediately slapped a disclaimer on his unfounded claims, which have been rejected over and over by courts and were disputed by the Homeland Security official who oversaw election security — until the president fired him.