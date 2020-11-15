‘Now get out’: Critics troll Donald Trump after he goofs and admits Joe Biden won in Twitter meltdown
Critics of Donald Trump — of which there are many — piled on the president on Sunday morning after he wrote that former Vice President Joe Biden “won” the election which is diametrically opposed to the White House talking points of the past week.
On Sunday, Trump wrote of Biden, “He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!”
That led Twitter trolls to accept that as Trump’s concession — ungracious as it was — and something that was never expected.
Thank you for your concession. pic.twitter.com/TivzTB5NIg
— Avi Bueno (@Avi_Bueno) November 15, 2020
so many things in one tweet. he won? that a concession fir the world to see? hardly the most gracious but it'll do for the history books i suppose. no watchers? na, the conplaint is they couldn't stand close enough, not that they couldn't get in at all, but good dog whistle to
— gingerchimp (@gingerchimp1) November 15, 2020
Sorry some of your transmission got garbled there but I think the message came through just fine pic.twitter.com/boxZf5aoSi
— Katie Mack (@AstroKatie) November 15, 2020
Concession. Now get out.
— 🌵OpticalDelusions🌵 (@TheRealJojoInAZ) November 15, 2020
Congratulations for saying “he won” of President-elect Biden.
You’re coming closer to the acceptance stage.
— Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) November 15, 2020
Fixed it for you: pic.twitter.com/tVoiVJCRNt
— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) November 15, 2020
Or, we can arrange for early check out!
— mj meenen (@mjminpgh) November 15, 2020
You lost because you blew the Covid response. You downplayed it and it cost a lot of lives. You downplayed it and said it would disappear and it's worse. Accept reality. You made a bad judgment call and you lost because of it. Own it like a man. Have some self respect.
— Barry Ostrowsky (@BarryOstrowsky) November 15, 2020
You finally said it. JOE BIDEN WON! By nearly 6 million votes. Now get over it!
— CHEERS🍻 (@Brandykody) November 15, 2020
— Don (@Don_imperfect) November 15, 2020
I agree, HE WON.
Biden followed CDC guidelines and campaigned safely while 10s of millions watched from home. You know, just like the DNC had higher ratings than the RNC, Biden got more votes than you. Massive Landslide.
PS There’s a paper trail for our votes what about yours? pic.twitter.com/UkBndqMOfz
— Mel 🆘 the Enforcer (@Fah_Lo_Me) November 15, 2020
