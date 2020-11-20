‘Numbers don’t lie:’ Walls close in on defiant Trump
Donald Trump faced growing pushback from fellow Republicans Friday for resisting Joe Biden’s election victory, as the increasingly isolated president pursued his crusade against defeat in an angry stream of tweets.
Insisting against all odds that a path to victory remains viable, Trump was meeting Friday with Michigan lawmakers in a bid to pressure districts in key states to overturn the voters’ will.
But logic dictates that his days in the White House are numbered, with battleground states that sealed President-elect Biden’s November 3 win rapidly approaching deadlines to certify their election results.
“Numbers don’t lie,” said Brad Raffensperger, the Republican secretary of state in Georgia — which was poised Friday to certify Biden’s win.
“I believe that the numbers that we have presented today are correct,” he added, saying: “The numbers reflect the verdict of the people.”
Senator Lamar Alexander became the latest Republican to nudge Trump, saying Biden “has a very good chance” of becoming the next president and should be provided “all transition materials, resources and meetings necessary to ensure a smooth transition.”
The outgoing president though has bunkered down in the mansion, and for nearly two weeks has done something unimaginable one month ago: shunned the media.
He has maintained his busy tweeting scheduled however.
“A Rigged Election!” Trump fumed on Twitter Friday morning, calling the vote a “HOAX” and retweeting conservative personalities arguing that Biden’s victory was fraudulent, and that Republican senators who accept the Democrat’s win should be challenged in their next elections.
He notably retweeted a message about stopping the electoral “fraud and abuse” posted by Georgia Republican congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, who supports the QAnon conspiracy theory.
– ‘Irresponsible’ –
While Biden’s team plows ahead preparing for taking over on January 20 — his team announced new White House senior staff Friday — Trump appears in denial.
He takes the unprecedented step Friday of hosting at the White House two legislative leaders from Michigan, where Trump’s team seeks to block the state from certifying the vote.
Biden won Michigan by 155,000 votes, a margin more than 10 times higher than Trump’s state victory in 2016.
Biden, who turned 78 on Friday, slammed Trump as “irresponsible” for the move which also alarmed some Republicans.
Senator Mitt Romney accused Trump of trying to “subvert the will of the people and overturn the election” by pressuring local officials.
“It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American president,” Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, said in a statement late Thursday.
Trump’s legal team fights on, however.
Rudy Giuliani and other lawyers hosted a conspiracy-laden press conference Thursday peddling unsupported allegations that Democratic “crooks” committed widespread fraud to deny Trump reelection.
The event fueled Trump’s last-ditch effort to throw out ballots in counties that voted heavily Democratic, force recounts and otherwise delay the process enough so that an insufficient number of states will have finalized their results before the Electoral College votes on December 14.
– ‘Outrageous’ –
Republican Senator Ben Sasse slammed the tactics as undemocratic.
“Wild press conferences erode public trust. So no, obviously Rudy and his buddies should not pressure electors to ignore their certification obligations under the statute,” Sasse said.
Another Senate Republican, Iowa’s Joni Ernst, said it was “absolutely outrageous” for Trump lawyers to declare that Democrats and Republicans might have rigged the election.
In a further blow to Trump’s long-shot hopes of overturning results, Georgia officials on Friday were to formally certify Biden’s victory there, the first time a Democratic presidential candidate has carried the southern state since 1992.
Georgia conducted a hand recount of some five million ballots, reaffirming that Biden won by more than 12,000 votes.
Trump’s campaign will likely demand yet another recount.
While a growing number of Republicans are calling for Trump’s administration to recognize Biden as president-elect, the party’s leaders on Capitol Hill have attempted to humor the president — while some conservatives are doubling down in his support.
Republican Jim Jordan wrote the House Judiciary Committee calling for an investigation into the election’s integrity “amid troubling reports of irregularities and improprieties.”
But more than two weeks after the election, a Pew Research poll shows Americans approve of Biden’s conduct far more than Trump’s.
Sixty-two percent said Biden’s conduct since November 3 has been excellent or good, compared to just 31 percent who said the same of Trump.
Kayleigh McEnany gets heckled at press briefing: ‘When are you going to admit you lost?’
Trump spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany on Friday was repeatedly heckled by a reporter who kept asking her when President Donald Trump would admit that he lost the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden.
During her press briefing, McEnany would finish up answering a reporter's question only to have another reporter repeatedly shout out, "When are you going to admit you lost?"
Eventually, a different reporter asked McEnany when Trump would "concede the race and allow for a proper transition to the Biden team?"
"Right now there's ongoing litigation," she responded. "There are, what we know, 74 million Americans who voted for this president. That's more votes than any president has gotten in history."
‘Monstrous behavior’: Mnuchin slammed for Biden ‘snub’ that could sabotage US economic recovery
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was accused Friday of taking "exactly the wrong policy move right now" and sabotaging the economy for the incoming Biden administration after announcing an end-of-year cutoff to several key coronavirus relief lending programs at the Federal Reserve.
CNBC's reporting quoted one financial expert who likened the move by Mnuchin to stripping a ship of its lifeboats when they're most needed. The outlet explained:
Mnuchin announced Thursday that he will not extend the Federal Reserve's emergency lending programs that used Congress' CARES Act funds beyond Dec. 31. The move is expected to drastically reduce the central bank's ability to shore up the financial system.
Trump wants to ‘burn it all down and poison the wells’ as he leaves the Oval Office: CNN host
Reacting to Donald Trump's desperate attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results that may have reached its nadir as a sweating Rudy Giuliani held court during a press conference on Thursday, CNN's Kate Bolduan stated that is has become more than apparent that the president wants to leave a swath of destruction behind him as he prepares to leave Washington D.C.
Reviewing the events of the past two days, the CNN host asserted the president has no regard for his job or serving the country.
"It's no longer a whisper, it's now being shouted from the rooftops," she began. "President Trump is trying to overturn the election even as results are recounted and reconfirmed. He doesn't care. Today he is taking his fight a step that is so out of bounds it's hard to know where we go from here; hosting at the White House, Republican lawmakers from Michigan. the very same lawmakers that are in charge of taking that final step of appointing presidential electors... so stand by to find out what comes of that."