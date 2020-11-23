OAN host advising Trump campaign’s ‘elite strike force’ legal team under Rudy Giuliani: report
President Donald Trump’s administration allowed President-elect Joe Biden’s transition to move forward on Monday — but that doesn’t mean an end to his campaign’s legal challenges.
“As it seeks to overturn the election results and keep President-elect Joe Biden from assuming power, President Donald Trump’s legal team, fronted by lawyers such as Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, and until recently Sidney Powell, has been operating out of a conference room at the 2020 campaign’s downsized headquarters in Arlington, Virginia,” The Daily Beast reported Monday. “Aiding Trump’s so-called ‘elite strike force’ team in that effort has been an on-air host at One America News Network (OAN), a vociferously pro-Trump cable-news channel that has been endorsed by the president.”
Bobb has repeatedly denied on-air that Trump lost the election that he did, in fact, lose.
“Christina Bobb chairs the Weekly Briefing on OAN. She’s also a lawyer by trade. And in recent days, she’s been spotted by several Trump officials at their office in the conference room with the rest of the president’s team. Her presence has caused a bit of confusion among actual campaign staff, who wondered if she was there to embed with the Trump legal “strike force” as a reporter,” The Beast explained. “But according to multiple knowledgeable sources, Bobb has actually been assisting the president’s long, long, long-shot legal effort—effectively taking on a secondary role as a pro-Trump lawyer even as she continues her job as a pro-Trump TV host.”
“Such an arrangement would be absolutely unthinkable in other newsrooms. But OAN’s editorial stance is so committedly pro-Trump that it almost, almost makes sense. Bobb certainly hasn’t hidden her feelings for the president or his current legal endeavors. Even when compared to the output of other OAN on-air staff, she has shown intense commitment to the premise that Trump actually won the election that he clearly lost,” The Beast explained.
EXCLUSIVE: President Trump’s legal team, which has been working to change the result of the election, just added a new member: OAN host Christina Bobb https://t.co/lsj2XGxsuz
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 24, 2020
