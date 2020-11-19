Obama reveals why he’s more worried about Republicans than Trump’s post-election tantrum

Former President Barack Obama sat down with MSNBC for an interview that will air at 10 p.m. on Thursday night.

In a clip released in advance of the broadcast, MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart described the the GOP efforts to block the counting of votes and noted, “I’ve heard the word ‘coup’ mentioned to describe these types of efforts.”

“Is that hyperbolic or is our democracy really under a realistic threat here?” he asked.

“Look, Joe Biden is going to be the next president of the United States,” Obama replied. “Kamala Harris will be the next vice president.”

“I have been troubled, like I think every American — whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat or an independent — should be troubled when you start having attempts to block, negate, overturn the people’s vote when there’s no actual evidence that there was anything illegal or fraudulent taking place,” he explained. “These are just bald assertions, they’re been repeatedly rejected by the courts.”

“I’m less surprised by Donald Trump doing this, you know, he has shown only a flimsy relationship to the truth,” he continued.

“I’m more troubled that you’re seeing a lot of Republican officials go along with it, not because they actually believe it, because they feel intimidated by it,” Obama revealed.

