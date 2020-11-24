Ousted Trump lawyer threatens many lawsuits in Georgia — ‘no later than tomorrow’

President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Sidney Powell threatened to “release the Kraken” to help Trump win the 2020 election. She was ultimately fired, but she’s still waging a war against the state of Georgia.

Powell, who also works as retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn’s lawyer, announced that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) was in on a conspiracy that stole the election from Trump.

In an interview with Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, Powell said that she’s going to sue people in Georgia tomorrow. She didn’t specify which people she would sue but it will likely be against Georgia election officials, claiming there was foreign intrusion in the election.

She also said that the suit is lengthy and will have many “exhibits.” Powell also suggested that this is one of many more lawsuits to come.

Dobbs suggested that there were many eye-witnesses, but has failed to produce any on his show.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani announced that Powell was no longer working on the legal team Sunday evening.

Sidney Powell – Full interview Lou Dobbs 🔥Filing first lawsuit tomorrow in Georgia 🔥 1 of 3 pic.twitter.com/9VnpwJ3Oro — TheStormHasArrived17💀 (@TArrived17) November 24, 2020

Ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell is still promising Lou Dobbs that the "Kraken will be unleashed," claiming she'll have a "massive" lawsuit filed in Georgia tomorrow and then a bunch of others right after. Powell also assures Dobbs that they will be decided by Dec. 14th. pic.twitter.com/gHDBePwt24 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 24, 2020

Sidney Powell still claiming that Donald Trump "was elected in an absolute landslide nationwide" (Note: Donald Trump decisively lost the election) pic.twitter.com/PBbBhiSfkm — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) November 24, 2020