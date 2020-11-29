‘Pathetic’ Trump ridiculed by MSNBC guest for latest attention-grabbing stunts: ‘He’s the Republicans’ problem’ now

Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” with host Maria Teresa Kumar, conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin ridiculed Donald Trump for whining about his election loss and making plans to disrupt President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration in January, saying the president can’t stand not being the center of attention.

Asked about the president wanting to possibly hold a rally on Biden’s swearing-in day, Rubin labeled the president as “pathetic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it’s somewhat ridiculous and it’s also a good test for the media, frankly,” Rubin responded. “There is absolutely no bigger story than the inauguration of Joe Biden and no one should cover Trump’s [ inaudible]. This is pathetic — jumping up and down, ‘me, me, me.'”

“In point of fact he is going to do all sorts of things and he is not the center of our political life anymore — he is not the story,” she continued. “I think Kamala Harris may have been amused that this is now Republicans’ problem to deal with. He is the one who is now going to be hanging like a dark cloud over the 2024 wannabes, so let them cope with him and they should ignore him thoroughly and get on with the business of governing the country.”

Watch below: