‘Pathetic’ Trump ridiculed by MSNBC guest for latest attention-grabbing stunts: ‘He’s the Republicans’ problem’ now
Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” with host Maria Teresa Kumar, conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin ridiculed Donald Trump for whining about his election loss and making plans to disrupt President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration in January, saying the president can’t stand not being the center of attention.
Asked about the president wanting to possibly hold a rally on Biden’s swearing-in day, Rubin labeled the president as “pathetic.”
“I think it’s somewhat ridiculous and it’s also a good test for the media, frankly,” Rubin responded. “There is absolutely no bigger story than the inauguration of Joe Biden and no one should cover Trump’s [ inaudible]. This is pathetic — jumping up and down, ‘me, me, me.'”
“In point of fact he is going to do all sorts of things and he is not the center of our political life anymore — he is not the story,” she continued. “I think Kamala Harris may have been amused that this is now Republicans’ problem to deal with. He is the one who is now going to be hanging like a dark cloud over the 2024 wannabes, so let them cope with him and they should ignore him thoroughly and get on with the business of governing the country.”
2020 Election
Fox News host shreds Trump for denying loss in lie-filled interview: ‘He can’t wrap his brain around the fact’
Fox News host Eric Shawn on Sunday took on President Donald Trump's false claim that Democrats "rigged" the 2020 election.
During an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo earlier on Sunday, Trump had repeatedly said that the election was stolen from him and suggested that the FBI could be "involved" in the plot.
Bartiromo declined to push back against the falsehoods, but Shawn tried to set the record straight several hours later.
2020 Election
Trump flopped at the polls in most of the counties where he held MAGA rallies: NBC analysis
New data has revealed that despite President Donald J. Trump's large, mostly maskless rallies leading up to the Nov. 3 election, he actually underperformed or lost the counties he was projected to win based on 2016 calculations.
The data was comprised of the last two weeks leading up to the 2020 election. According to NBC News, there were 30 Trump campaign stops in that period, including Arizona, Nebraska and Pennsylvania. In five counties that Trump visited he saw better results than he did in 2016, but in the remaining 25 his margins of victory got smaller, his margin of defeat grew or the county flipped Democratic.
2020 Election
Watch: GOP voters corner RNC chair on why they should turn out in Georgia runoff ‘when it’s already decided’
Saturday, at a campaign stop in Marietta, GA, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel struggled to explain to voters why they should cast ballots in the upcoming Senate runoffs when, as one voter expressed, "it's already decided."
McDaniel was appealing to voters to return to the polls on January 5 and cast their ballots for incumbent Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. If Democrats defeat those candidates in Georgia, the party will control the House, Senate and White House at the onset of President-elect Joe Biden's presidency.