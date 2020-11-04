Quantcast
Pennsylvania governor fires back at Trump: ‘We will count every vote’

Published

1 min ago

on

Gov. Tom Wolf (Twitter)

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf stood up to President Donald Trump’s attacks on his state’s voting procedures.

The Democratic governor, who’s faced personal attacks from the president in the closing days of the election campaign, resisted Trump’s demand to stop counting votes in his state.

“We still have over 1 million mail ballots to count in Pennsylvania,” Wolf tweeted shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday. “I promised Pennsylvanians that we would count every vote and that’s what we’re going to do.”

The president suggested that newly counted votes are the same as votes cast after the polls closed, but Wolf made the distinction clear.

“Let’s be clear: This is a partisan attack on Pennsylvania’s elections, our votes, and democracy,” Wolf tweeted. “Our counties are working tirelessly to process votes as quickly AND as accurately as possible. Pennsylvania will have a fair election and we will count every vote.”


WATCH: Milwaukee election official delivers Wisconsin ballots with police escort

Published

8 mins ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

On Wednesday morning, Wisconsin reporter Bill Miston posted a video of ballots from the City of Milwaukee being delivered by a local official with the assistance of a police escort.

Watch below:

BREAKING: City of Milwaukee election results on their way to county election commission. pic.twitter.com/KM7U5asNAv

— Bill Miston (@billmiston) November 4, 2020

Trump trying to trick his supporters into believing new vote counts are new votes: MSNBC historian

Published

19 mins ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

MSNBC's Jon Meacham said President Donald Trump was trying to trick his supporters into confusing new vote counts with new votes.

The president demanded an end to voting -- which stopped Tuesday evening all across the country -- as states counted the ballots that had been cast amid record turnout, and the "Morning Joe" contributor said Trump was being dangerously careless.

"The president has spun this narrative that the voting is still unfolding," Meacham said. "You know, let's be very careful about our words here. He's trying to create the impression that what Steve [Kornacki] was just doing, what Willie [Geist] was doing last night is somehow reporting fresh information, fresh votes being cast now, that somehow or another the Democrats know the margin they need."

Fox’s Chris Wallace blasts Trump for making an ‘extremely flammable situation’ even worse

Published

40 mins ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace blasted President Donald Trump's demand to throw the election to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The president called for an end to voting -- which stopped Tuesday evening across the country -- and claimed his campaign would appeal to the court, where he recently got a third nominee confirmed.

"This is an extremely flammable situation and the president just threw a match into it," Wallace said. "He hasn't won these states. Nobody is saying he's won the states. The states haven't said that he's won. This goes right back to what Joe Biden has said, which is that the president doesn't get to say that he's won states, the American people get to say it, state officials get to declare it."

Continue Reading
 
 
