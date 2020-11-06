‘Political dead man walking’ Trump is leaving the national stage as a ‘pathetic loser’: conservative
In a brutally blunt column for the conservative Bulwark, former Sen. Ted Cruz adviser Amanda Carpenter claimed that Donald Trump is a “dead man walking” politically-speaking and that he doesn’t seem to have figured it out yet which makes him, even more so, a “pathetic loser.”
Carpenter, who has been a harsh critic of the president over his conduct before and while in office as well as his destruction of the Republican Party, wrote that the president’s address to the nation on Thursday night will leave a lasting impression on the public — and not a good one.
“On Thursday night, staring down the abyss of defeat, President Trump marched into the White House briefing room and did what he has always done when backed into a corner. He unfurled lies. He claimed everything is ‘rigged’ against him. He inflated his accomplishments to vertiginous heights,” she wrote. “While Trump’s bluster might have been enthralling in the past—or at least hard to look away from, like a car accident—this time, the television lights made his typical bronze glow look like mortuary makeup. He was a political dead man walking. Everyone knew it. Even him. His tone was grave, which only made his lies all the more loathsome.”
Noting an array of baseless claims the president made before the White House press corp, including, “If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us,” Carpenter said it was a sad spectacle.
“It was all loser talk from a cult leader who would rather force the ending of democracy than face the end that is coming,” she wrote. “We should all remember Trump as he presented himself in this monumental moment. As a babbling, incoherent, conspiracist. Our greatest presidential embarrassment.”
You can read the whole piece here.
