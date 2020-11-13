Quantcast
‘Poor babies!’ Harvard law professor blasts Justice Alito’s ‘pathetic foray into self-pity’

Published

1 min ago

on

Supreme Court justice Samuel Alito (Italian embassy/Flickr)

Constitutional law expert Laurence Tribe ripped Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s highly partisan speech before a conservative legal group.

Alito delivered the keynote speech at this year’s Federalist Society convention, where he complained the highly conservative group — which just got another one of its favored Supreme Court nominees confirmed — was too often subjected to “harassment and retaliation for saying anything that departs from the law school orthodoxy.”

That’s nonsense, argued the Harvard Law School professor.

“Poor babies!” Tribe tweeted. “They have only five of the nine votes on the Supreme Court. I guess they’ll feel aggrieved till they have all nine. Justice Alito seems to be following Trump’s pathetic foray into self-pity.”


