‘Possibly illegal!’ Trump lashes out at news organizations for reporting pre-election polls that showed him behind

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump at MAGA rally in support of Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in 2018. (mark reinstein / Shutterstock.com)

President Donald Trump accused news organizations of possibly breaking the law to hurt his re-election chances in Wisconsin.

The president narrowly lost the state he had barely won in 2016, and he accused ABC News and the Washington Post of conspiring to drive down turnout by publishing the results of a poll Oct. 28 showing Trump trailing Biden by a whopping 57-40 margin.

“The Fake Pollsters at @ABC/@washingtonpost produced a possibly illegal suppression Poll just before the Election showing me down 17 points in Wisconsin when, in fact, on Election Day, the race was even – & we are now preparing to win the state,” Trump tweeted. “Many such ‘deplorable’ instances!”

The Associated Press reports the Nov. 3 election margin was actually 49.6 percent to 48.9 percent — a difference of 20,540 votes statewide.

Trump won the state 47.2 percent to 46.5 percent in 2016 against Hillary Clinton, by a margin of 22,748 votes.

