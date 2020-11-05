Quantcast
Pro-Trump Alabama police captain says Biden voters deserve ‘a bullet in their skull’

Published

30 mins ago

on

Image via WHNT News.

On Thursday, WHNT News reported that Scott Walden, a police captain in Flomiton, Alabama, is facing an internal investigation and calls to resign after suggesting on Facebook that people who voted for Joe Biden deserve “a bullet in their skull.”

The original post was a reply to another person who said, “The idiots that voted for Biden hated Trump enough to throw the country away. Thank the lying liberals and democrats [sic] news media.” His reply: “they need to line up ev1 of them and put a bullet in their skull for treason.”

Walden is standing by his comments, trying to deny that he was even talking about Biden supporters.

“Well apparently someone, and I know who you are as well as the others jumping on the ‘gonna get them fired’ train is circulating a comment I made about TREASON,” Walden posted to his Facebook page. “The comment even says TREASON but someone has run rampant saying I was meaning liberal Democrats. Well #1 I don’t care who you vote for, #2 the comment was about treason and what should happen to the ones who are charged for committing treason. So either you trying to stir the pot or you are ok with someone committing treason but not ok with someone who says they should be shot. This is the world we live in.”

Watch the report below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
