Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Psychopath’ Ivanka Trump gets pummeled for boasting about decline in greenhouse gases — a result of COVID-19 shutdowns

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary
Ivanka Trump (Screen Capture)

Ivanka Trump suggested that her father’s administration deserved credit for a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, and other social media users agreed she was right for all the wrong reasons.

Greenhouse gases tumbled 9.2 percent this year, its lowest level in at least three decades, due to the coronavirus pandemic that shut down the U.S. economy, according to a new BloombergNEF study.

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. was inadvertently set back on track to meet its commitments under the Paris climate agreement the Obama administration joined but President Donald Trump left.

Other Twitter users reminded the president’s eldest daughter how tragically accurate she was.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Agitated Trump supporters are still in denial — and they’re coalescing into a new conspiracy-minded election movement

Published

9 mins ago

on

November 24, 2020

By

Georgia’s Trump supporters are not giving up. On Saturday, scores massed outside the statehouse in Atlanta, a small sea of mostly men in red MAGA hats hoisting signs hurling accusations against Joe Biden and wearing campaign tee-shirts saying “STOP the STEAL.”

It barely mattered that Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had certified Biden’s unexpected nearly 13,000-vote victory one day before. Also irrelevant was Georgia’s unprecedented manual hand count of presidential votes on 5 million paper ballots, which was more than any 2020 swing state has done since Election Day to verify its votes.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Insane baby’ Trump mocked after holding a press briefing — and then fleeing after just 60 seconds

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday held a "press briefing" that consisted of him boasting about the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting a record-high 30,000 points -- and then running away without taking any questions.

The president's truly brief press briefing utterly baffled observers, many of whom wondered why the president couldn't have simply bragged about the stock market on his Twitter account.

Check out some reactions below.

oh my god that insane baby

— Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 24, 2020

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump abruptly ends news conference after 1 minute as reporters grill him on conceding

Published

39 mins ago

on

November 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump took one minute out of his day on Tuesday to hold a press conference in which he took credit for gains in the stock market, which came after President-elect Joe Biden's transition was allowed to formally begin.

At his press conference which lasted almost exactly one minute, Trump credited his administration for after the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded above 30,000 for the first time.

"The stock market, it's just broken 30,000," the president said. "Never broken that number. That's a sacred number. Nobody thought they would ever see it. That's the ninth time since the beginning of 2020 and it's the 48th time that we have broken records in -- during the Trump administration."

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE