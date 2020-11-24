‘Psychopath’ Ivanka Trump gets pummeled for boasting about decline in greenhouse gases — a result of COVID-19 shutdowns

Ivanka Trump suggested that her father’s administration deserved credit for a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, and other social media users agreed she was right for all the wrong reasons.

Greenhouse gases tumbled 9.2 percent this year, its lowest level in at least three decades, due to the coronavirus pandemic that shut down the U.S. economy, according to a new BloombergNEF study.

The U.S. was inadvertently set back on track to meet its commitments under the Paris climate agreement the Obama administration joined but President Donald Trump left.

FACT: Greenhouse gases generated by the U.S. will slide 9.2% this year, tumbling to the lowest level in at least three decades. @EPA — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 24, 2020

Other Twitter users reminded the president’s eldest daughter how tragically accurate she was.

You’re so right, we often forget the silver lining to the inept bungling of the coronavirus response — that along with a quarter million dead and an economy ground to a halt, the reduction in travel was actually good for the environment. So, yay? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 24, 2020

Because people stayed home from the pandemic you psychopath! — Grudgie the Whale (@grudging1) November 24, 2020

Remember the coronavirus and lockdowns? Air travel stopped. Nobody commuting to work. THAT is why greenhouse gases declined. It’ll continue to decline when we kick your dad out of the WH too — Space Pirate 🏴‍☠️ (@NachoProfessor2) November 24, 2020

… because people are driving much less due to the uncontrolled pandemic. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) November 24, 2020

You are so bad at this. — Dan SIoan 🇺🇸🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@dantoujours) November 24, 2020

Care to give us the reasons you believe this happened? I think I know I’m just curious if you got there on your own or are just repeating something you memorized without actually understanding. — Amanda (@amandam603) November 24, 2020

1) The EPA hates your corrupt, pro-pollution father 2) He is literally suing California to force them to allow more pollution 3) Greenhouse gases fell because he so bungled COVID everything has been closed — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) November 24, 2020

You do realize this isn’t happening because your dad is working to control global warming. This happened because he crashed our economy including travel and transport. If we’re all out of work we aren’t commuting every day. — PearlyB (@PearlyB57) November 24, 2020

Almost like Jared’s bungling of covid cratered the economy or something — Jeff Savage (@savage_econ) November 24, 2020

FACT: Trump’s biggest legacy- Damage to the environment https://t.co/GQh0xSdc6q — We Fired the Liar (@JayashreeNara14) November 24, 2020