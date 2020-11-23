‘Pure idiocy’: Morning Joe scalds the GOP for enabling Trump’s ‘treasonous’ coup attempt

U.S. President Donald Trump and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell tried to move past the tensions that followed the collapse of the healthcare reform effort on Monday with a show of unity that focused on tax reform and other items on the Republican agenda.
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called out Republicans for standing by while President Donald Trump attempted a coup.
The “Morning Joe” host said the president’s legal challenges were ridiculous, but nonetheless were a textbook example of a coup against American democracy.
“The chaos is everywhere, it’s pure idiocy,” he said. “But it’s far more dangerous than it may appear on the surface. You know, let’s bottom line this before we start the show. Donald Trump and the Republican Party, they’re now actively working to steal electoral votes from Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, other states. They’re going to do it by stripping millions of Americans of their right to vote, specifically tearing up their already cast ballots from earlier this month.”
“I don’t have to tell you, this is deeply un-American, and it’s an un-American, unpatriotic attack that’s being performed right now by a handful of vile political operatives who are trying to carry out a coup — look up the definition, overthrow the candidate who got over 300 electoral votes, and they’re trying to overthrow a president-elect who received more votes than anybody in this constitutional,” Scarborough added. “Think of that, Mitch McConnell, to stage a coup against the democratically elected presidential candidate who is president-elect and they’re doing it in the light of day. They’re doing it with the acquiescence of Republican senators and congressmen and congresswomen across the country. None dare call it treason, but maybe — maybe they should.”
Republican election lawyer Ben Ginsburg, who helped former President George W. Bush win the Florida recount fight in 2000, is now telling his fellow party members to do their jobs and certify President-elect Joe Biden's win in Michigan.
On Monday, Axios reported that JPMorgan is forecasting a second economic crash in response to the worsening COVID-19 conditions, with the economy shrinking up to an annualized 1 percent next quarter — the first bank to predict worsening economic conditions.
"This winter will be grim, and we believe the economy will contract again in 1Q," wrote JPMorgan economists in their forecast.
The second and third quarters, according to the same report, will see annualized growth of 4.5 and 6.5 percent, respectively.
To see what the first Thanksgiving was like you have to go to: Texas. Texans claim the first Thanksgiving in America actually took place in little San Elizario, a community near El Paso, in 1598 -- twenty-three years before the Pilgrims' festival. For several years they have staged a reenactment of the event that culminated in the Thanksgiving celebration: the arrival of Spanish explorer Juan de Onate on the banks of the Rio Grande. De Onate is said to have held a big Thanksgiving festival after leading hundreds of settlers on a grueling 350-mile long trek across the Mexican desert.