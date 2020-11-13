Quantcast
Connect with us

QAnon-loving freshman lawmaker ridiculed for whining that face masks are ‘oppressive’ during orientation

Published

1 min ago

on

Image via screengrab.

Incoming Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Friday drew swift ridicule when she lashed out at being asked to wear a face mask during her congressional orientation.

“Our first session of New Member Orientation covered COVID in Congress,” she wrote on Twitter. “Masks, masks, masks… I proudly told my freshman class that masks are oppressive. In GA, we work out, shop, go to restaurants, go to work, and school without masks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Greene has a long history of peddling deranged conspiracy theories.

In addition to being a believer in QAnon, which states that President Donald Trump is working in secret to uncover a global Satanic pedophile ring, Greene has also questioned whether an airplane actually crashed into the Pentagon on 9/11 and whether the 2017 mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas was a “false flag” operation.

Given this, Greene’s rant about face masks was met with instant mockery — check out some reactions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Trump supporter tries to provoke young woman into a fight — then flips out after she points out his baldness

Published

7 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

A Trump supporter in Dunedin, Florida, threatened to punch a woman who flipped him off in a confrontation recorded on video.

The video begins with the man walking away from a pickup truck festooned with flags supporting President Donald Trump, and approaching a younger woman who is recording on her phone, reported TMZ.

"You're just a kid," the man says, sneering. "If you weren't a kid -- you know what? I'm going to knock that phone out of your hand. Just sit back and relax, dumbass. Just sit back and relax, yeah. I wish you were 18, I'd f*cking remove your head."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Full dictator look’: Internet wonders if Trump is building a ‘moat’ amid reports ‘crew digging trench’ on White House lawn

Published

26 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

Is President Donald Trump building as moat around the White House? That's just one of several questions some are asking after a White House press pool report Friday morning.

"A crew is digging a trench outside the briefing room, on the lawn between the driveway and the sidewalk," the pool report reads. "And as noted previously, there's lots of fencing around Lafayette Square Park."

Trump over the past few weeks did have "unscalable" fencing installed around the White House before the November 3 election, leading many to wonder if he planned on barricading himself in if he lost.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Mental health experts: Donald Trump’s been out of sight because he’s been out of his mind

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

What is Donald Trump doing right now?  He has not spoken in public for several days, though he and his wife posed for a Veterans Day photo-op at Arlington Cemetary.  The White House is still barricaded within a “non-scalable” fence, similar to the one it erected when the president went into bunker mode in June.  There are ominous firings within the Pentagon, lots of ALL-CAPS “tweets”, reports that Jared Kushner and other insiders have tried to talk him into conceding, and even one report that he is devouring fast food.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE