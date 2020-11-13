QAnon-loving freshman lawmaker ridiculed for whining that face masks are ‘oppressive’ during orientation

Incoming Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Friday drew swift ridicule when she lashed out at being asked to wear a face mask during her congressional orientation.

“Our first session of New Member Orientation covered COVID in Congress,” she wrote on Twitter. “Masks, masks, masks… I proudly told my freshman class that masks are oppressive. In GA, we work out, shop, go to restaurants, go to work, and school without masks.”

Greene has a long history of peddling deranged conspiracy theories.

In addition to being a believer in QAnon, which states that President Donald Trump is working in secret to uncover a global Satanic pedophile ring, Greene has also questioned whether an airplane actually crashed into the Pentagon on 9/11 and whether the 2017 mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas was a “false flag” operation.

Given this, Greene’s rant about face masks was met with instant mockery — check out some reactions below.

But what are you doing about the blood orgies?!?!??! — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) November 13, 2020

Which constitutional amendment gives you a right to infect others with a deadly, communicable airborne illness? — Max Berger (@maxberger) November 13, 2020

"My body, my choice" she screams as she infects your body with a deadly virus — Don "Big Chooch" Moynihan (@donmoyn) November 13, 2020

Was Majorie wearing a shirt and pants at this orientation? — xanadu 🇺🇸 (@XanaduNow12) November 13, 2020

Make sure you hug all your Republican colleagues!!! — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) November 13, 2020

SEATBELTS ARE OPPRESSIVE!

SPEED LIMITS ARE OPPRESSIVE!

STOP SIGNS ARE OPPRESSIVE!

DRUNK DRIVING LAWS ARE OPPRESSIVE!

COOKING CHICKEN TO KILL ALL THE BACTERIA IS OPPRESSIVE! — RenoSparksCow (@RenoCow) November 13, 2020

In GA, we drink and drive. My body, my choice. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) November 13, 2020

If you keep this up, you’ll want to #FreeYourFace from a ventilator — Gnome Chomsky(‘s email) (@behr_bones) November 13, 2020

I’m with you, girl! Me, Me, Me, Me, Me! I DO NOT CARE about anyone but MYSELF! I don’t even care about YOU! Right? You don’t care about me I don’t care about you. Let’s do this. She who dies first, WINS!!! — Lois Mack (@LoisMack13) November 13, 2020