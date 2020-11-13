QAnon-loving freshman lawmaker ridiculed for whining that face masks are ‘oppressive’ during orientation
Incoming Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Friday drew swift ridicule when she lashed out at being asked to wear a face mask during her congressional orientation.
“Our first session of New Member Orientation covered COVID in Congress,” she wrote on Twitter. “Masks, masks, masks… I proudly told my freshman class that masks are oppressive. In GA, we work out, shop, go to restaurants, go to work, and school without masks.”
Greene has a long history of peddling deranged conspiracy theories.
In addition to being a believer in QAnon, which states that President Donald Trump is working in secret to uncover a global Satanic pedophile ring, Greene has also questioned whether an airplane actually crashed into the Pentagon on 9/11 and whether the 2017 mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas was a “false flag” operation.
Given this, Greene’s rant about face masks was met with instant mockery — check out some reactions below.
But what are you doing about the blood orgies?!?!??!
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) November 13, 2020
Which constitutional amendment gives you a right to infect others with a deadly, communicable airborne illness?
— Max Berger (@maxberger) November 13, 2020
"My body, my choice" she screams as she infects your body with a deadly virus
— Don "Big Chooch" Moynihan (@donmoyn) November 13, 2020
Was Majorie wearing a shirt and pants at this orientation?
— xanadu 🇺🇸 (@XanaduNow12) November 13, 2020
Make sure you hug all your Republican colleagues!!!
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) November 13, 2020
SEATBELTS ARE OPPRESSIVE!
SPEED LIMITS ARE OPPRESSIVE!
STOP SIGNS ARE OPPRESSIVE!
DRUNK DRIVING LAWS ARE OPPRESSIVE!
COOKING CHICKEN TO KILL ALL THE BACTERIA IS OPPRESSIVE!
— RenoSparksCow (@RenoCow) November 13, 2020
In GA, we drink and drive. My body, my choice.
— Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) November 13, 2020
If you keep this up, you’ll want to #FreeYourFace from a ventilator
— Gnome Chomsky(‘s email) (@behr_bones) November 13, 2020
— [email protected] (@TheGlare_TM) November 13, 2020
I’m with you, girl! Me, Me, Me, Me, Me! I DO NOT CARE about anyone but MYSELF! I don’t even care about YOU! Right? You don’t care about me I don’t care about you. Let’s do this. She who dies first, WINS!!!
— Lois Mack (@LoisMack13) November 13, 2020
Are you this aggressive on No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service?
— Jay Robertson (@IJefTomI) November 13, 2020