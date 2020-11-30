Republican chair bars Rudy Giuliani from testifying at Michigan election hearing
President Donald Trump’s high-profile election attorney has been barred from testifying at a Tuesday hearing in Michigan.
Rudy Giuliani will not be allowed to testify at Tuesday’s Michigan Senate Oversight Committee hearing because he does not have “first-hand knowledge” of election fraud, Republican Chair Ed McBroom told correspondent Jonathan Oosting.
The hearing is expected to focus on voting irregularities in Detroit.
Giuliani has recently appeared at non-official meetings with Republican legislators in Pennsylvania and Arizona.
If Rudy Giuliani shows up tomorrow, McBroom said he would not allow him to testify. The hearing is “for folks with first-hand knowledge” of the Detroit counting board, he said. https://t.co/3XsSLqWOXG
— Jonathan Oosting (@jonathanoosting) November 30, 2020
I asked McBroom if he was concerned that rule will discourage testimony from Democratic poll challengers who raised COVID concerns. He noted option for written testimony and said he told Dem colleagues they can bring in expert witnesses virtually at a follow-up meeting next week. https://t.co/hgOshvV8jn
— Jonathan Oosting (@jonathanoosting) November 30, 2020
