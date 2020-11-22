Republican governor drops the hammer on Trump’s ‘banana republic’ attempt to steal the election
Appearing on CNN with host Jake Tapper, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) scorched Donald Trump for trying to manipulate electors in various states to overturn the presidential election results and hand the presidency back to him, calling the president’s efforts “outrageous.”
Asked about the president meeting with officials from Michigan and trying to manipulate them into throw votes out, the “State of the Union” guest was livid.
“Well, I have confidence that on January 20th, the president-elect is going to be sworn in but I’m not sure, you know, I could say I’m confident that the president is going to the right thing,” he told the CNN host. “Look. I thought the pressuring of the legislators to try to somehow, you know, change the outcome with electors was completely outrageous.”
“Quite frankly, we used to supervise elections around the world and we were the most respected country with respect to elections,” he continued. “Now we are beginning to look like we are a banana republic. Now it’s time for them to stop the nonsense. It is more bizarre every single day and, frankly, I’m embarrassed that more people in the Republican Party aren’t speaking up.”
Watch below:
