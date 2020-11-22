Republican Lisa Murkowski tells Trump to stand down and let the transition move forward

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) released a statement Sunday evening telling President Donald Trump it’s time for him to stand down and let President-elect Joe Biden’s transition to move forward.

Posting her statement to Twitter, Murkowski said, “As states wrap up the 2020 election and certify the results, it is incumbent upon all of us to ensure that we respect the integrity of the election process and uphold Americans’ faith in our electoral system. Each state has worked to ensure a free and fair election process. President Trump has had the opportunity to litigate his claims, and the courts have thus far found them without merit. A pressure campaign on state legislators to influence the electoral outcome is not only unprecedented but inconsistent with our democratic process. It is time to begin the full and formal transition process.”

It’s unclear if Murkowski would be willing to do more than issue a statement, like supporting a censure for the president or a formal demand for General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy, who refuses to sign off on Biden’s transition.

She joins nine other Republicans who have demanded Trump end his protest.