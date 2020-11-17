Republican who voted against certifying Detroit vote blasted for racism by civil rights activist

On Tuesday, the Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers refused to certify the results in Detroit, throwing a monkey wrench into the process of making President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the state official.

In a lengthy thread on Twitter, civil rights activist and American-Arab Anti Discrimination Committee policy director Abed Ayoub took a deep dive into the apparent social media posts of one of the GOP canvassers, William Hartmann — and uncovered a trove of racism, Islamophobia, and conspiracy theories, even as he is tasked with certifying the vote count of a city with a majority Black population and one of the nation’s largest Muslim communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s talk about @HartmannDude – 1 of 2 Wayne County Cnvsr refusing to certify results. A look at his Twitter and Facebook shows many racist and Islamophobic posts. Guess which county in US has largest concentration of Muslims? Also quasi-defending Nazis? Calling fraud in April? pic.twitter.com/TEwgN92MPm — Abed A. Ayoub (@aayoub) November 18, 2020

This guys twitter account and Facebook is filled with conspiracy theories and racist posts. He absolutely hates Arabs, Muslims and minorities. There needs to be a serious look at his intention. — Abed A. Ayoub (@aayoub) November 18, 2020

This guy made up his mind months ago. pic.twitter.com/pceuMkzkJy — Abed A. Ayoub (@aayoub) November 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This guy defended Roy Moore. And thinks Bill Barr is William Wallace. pic.twitter.com/TJgleIT9pC — Abed A. Ayoub (@aayoub) November 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

For good measure, Ayoub also uncovered social media activity from the other GOP canvasser, Monica Palmer, including her liking a tweet stating the United States isn’t a democracy.

Pulling in facts about Wayne County Cnvsr @monicaspalmer – likes a tweet that says the US is not a democracy. Gives you insight into her thinking and actions. Also said a race decided by 59 votes is too large a gap for recount – Trump is down 150K! She also hates poor people. pic.twitter.com/Kt11syYKKw — Abed A. Ayoub (@aayoub) November 18, 2020