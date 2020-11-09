Republicans are ‘playing into Russia’s hands’ by questioning election results: GOP lawmaker
Appearing on CNN Monday morning with host Jim Sciutto, outgoing Rep. Francis Rooney (R-FL) said he was stunned by his Republican colleagues who aren’t coming forward to push Donald Trump to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden and lawmakers like Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) who are questioning the election results.
Rooney, who had a falling out with the president before announcing his retirement, began by telling the CNN host, “There will be books written about this hold President Trump has over a lot of the Republican leadership and base. I don’t understand it, it was never that way with previous Republican leaders and I think the peaceful transfer of power is a critical element of our democracy. I want to compliment and congratulate the president-elect.”
“I want to get to that, and how both parties reach those people, but just briefly, once more, because the president apparently is going to step up these attacks on the election, right and spreading, frankly, conspiracy theories in many cases that sadly people buy, right?” Sciutto said of the refusal to admit Biden won. “A lot of people in this country are buying this. What damage does that do to the process if you deliberately undermine confidence and trust in it?”
“Yes, I think we’re playing into Russia’s hands here by undermining our own democratic principles,” Rooney replied. “There’s an election, it appears that the vice president won it. You look at all that vote counting that you all do a great job of, I don’t see there’s any way it could ever be changed in any of these states, maybe Georgia, so let’s get on with the program.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Republicans are ‘playing into Russia’s hands’ by questioning election results: GOP lawmaker
Appearing on CNN Monday morning with host Jim Sciutto, outgoing Rep. Francis Rooney (R-FL) said he was stunned by his Republican colleagues who aren't coming forward to push Donald Trump to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden and lawmakers like Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) who are questioning the election results.
2020 Election
Trump is devouring fast food — and aides are ‘lighting scented candles’ to cover up the stench: report
It's been two days since President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election -- and President Donald Trump has reportedly been coping by downing large amounts of fast food.
The British Daily Mail tabloid reports that the atmosphere in the White House has grown incredibly toxic as the president and his inner circle remain in denial about his defeat at Biden's hands.
In particular, the tabloid says that Trump will consider Biden a "phony" president and will boycott his inauguration in January, despite the fact that defeated 2016 rival Hillary Clinton nonetheless attended Trump's inauguration four years ago.
2020 Election
WATCH: Pro-Trump ‘Stop the Steal’ protesters baffled when shown they’ve been suckered by the president
In a CNN piece on the "Stop the Steal" movement made up of Donald Trump supporters who believe the election is being stolen, fans of the president were either baffled or dismissive when presented with evidence that they were regurgitating baseless conspiracy theories.
In the clip, filmed at a "Stop the Steal" protest in Pennsylvania, CNN's Donie O'Sullivan pressed supporters of the president on why they believe the election is being stolen that led one woman to tell him, "Go, I don't even want to talk to you!" when he disagreed with her.
With most citing viral videos they have seen online to support their beliefs, O'Sullivan time after time showed them facts debunking their statements that were either dismissed as not-believable or led to rambling that opinions can differ despite facts.