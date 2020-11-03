Republicans dodging reporters at all costs after Trump demands vote count end early
On Tuesday, Politico reported that Republican lawmakers and officials are dodging media inquiries into President Donald Trump’s demand to cut off vote counting early — even if some of them may privately feel horrified by the president’s rhetoric.
“Sen. Ben Sasse didn’t respond to a DM. Chris Christie didn’t return a text,” reported Ryan Lizza and Daniel Lippman. “A message to the spokesman for Sen. Josh Hawley, an up-and-comer in the party, went unanswered. Sen. Lindsey Graham didn’t return a call after POLITICO left a voicemail for him. (Graham’s outgoing message offered the option of sending a fax but a reporter did not avail himself of that method of communication.)”
“White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah promised to call back but never did,” said the report. “Rudy Giuliani went silent, even though a reporter sweetened the deal by agreeing to hear him out on the Hunter Biden intrigue, a current Giuliani obsession. Karl Rove was kind enough to respond, but he was too busy to discuss the president’s comments sowing doubt and mistrust about the sanctity of the election process, because, he said, his ‘flight is getting ready to shut the door and pull away from the gate.'”
Despite all this, said the report, many Republicans on Capitol Hill are horrified by Trump’s behavior — they just aren’t willing to say it publicly.
“It’s despicable and un-American but not surprising,” said a Senate Republican staffer. “They have never had any respect for the institutions of democracy that don’t benefit them. The beauty of federalism is that we leave it to the states to make their own rules and the idea that a president would overturn a state official’s decision to benefit them in an election is just kind of the antithesis of what Republicans used to believe in.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
Trump faces ‘elimination tests’ in state after state to keep Biden from collecting early victory: MSNBC’s Kornacki
MSNBC's Steve Kornacki broke down the electoral map, and he predicted what Americans might know about the results by Election Night.
The "Morning Joe" contributor looked at polling in the final days of the race and found that Joe Biden seemed to have an easier path to 270 electoral votes than President Donald Trump -- and he said that picture might be clear relatively early.
"What this sets up in the first three or four hours of Election Night are a series of make-or-break tests for Donald Trump in states he carried in 2016," Kornacki said. "States where the polling, as you have been talking about, is very shaky for him, if he's unable to flip any blue states from 2016, and if he's unable to pull off a hail-Mary pass in a Wisconsin or a Michigan, then all five of the states, any one of them would be an elimination contest."
2020 Election
As Trump spouts last-minute lies, top Pennsylvania officials make clear: ‘Election will not end’ until all ballots are counted
Pushing back against President Donald Trump's baseless claim on the eve of Election Day that Pennsylvania's vote-tallying process is vulnerable to "unchecked cheating," top officials in the crucial battleground state made clear in media appearances late Monday that neither the president's incendiary rhetoric nor his campaign's legal interventions will deter the counting of all lawfully cast ballots.
"This election will not end until all of the legal, eligible votes are counted," Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said on MSNBC Monday night.
"That will take a few days, and Donald Trump can tweet, and he can pout, and he can make whatever statements he wants to make," Shapiro continued. "But this election will not be over here in Pennsylvania, a winner will not be declared, until we can deduce the will of the people. And that will happen after all of those ballots are counted."
2020 Election
Harris County, Texas, voters will only have one drive-thru polling site on Election Day
Only the Toyota Center will be available for drive-thru voting in Harris County on Election Day, County Clerk Chris Hollins said late Monday, eliminating nine other drive-thru options for voters to cast their ballots just hours before the polls open.
Nearly 127,000 Harris County voters cast drive-thru ballots during the early voting period at 10 polling sites across the county, a safer option for some voters during the coronavirus pandemic.
Overall, there are expected to be more than 800 polling locations open in Harris County on Tuesday. But Hollins said he would close most of the drive-thru options because of continued legal challenges from a conservative activist and three Republican candidates for office. A federal judge earlier Monday denied that group's attempt to have the drive-thru ballots cast during early voting tossed out, but the plaintiffs continued to file appellate challenges over drive-thru voting late Monday.