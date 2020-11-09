Quantcast
Connect with us

Republicans’ efforts to delegitimize the election could cost them Georgia’s Senate seats: analyst

Published

2 mins ago

on

Sen. Kelly Loeffler and President Donald Trump

In a Twitter thread on Monday, conservative columnist Josh Kraushaar wrote that Republican faction-fighting could jeopardize their chances of winning the Senate runoffs in Georgia — which would turn the Senate into a 50-50 tie and, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, deny the GOP a Senate majority next year.

The only way to ensure this nightmare scenario for Republicans doesn’t happen, Kraushaar wrote, is for Trump and his allies to acknowledge the election result was legitimate and fair.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the final votes are counted, Joe Biden looks poised to win the state of Georgia, and GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler have been forced into runoffs with Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Republicans have sought to delegitimize Biden’s lead, with Perdue and Loeffler calling on GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to resign.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

GOP chairwoman admits their lawsuits aren’t going to change the election outcome

Published

1 min ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was asked Monday if she thought the "irregularities" alleged by the Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign would be enough to change the election outcomes. Her response: "Is it going to be enough? No..." She then immediately corrected herself on-camera to say, "We don't know."

McDaniel also said, "We intend to ensure that every lawful voter has their vote counted in accordance with the law."

McDaniel's press conference followed Senator Mitch McConnell's floor address Monday where he said President Donald J. Trump has “every right to look into allegations and request recounts.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republicans’ efforts to delegitimize the election could cost them Georgia’s Senate seats: analyst

Published

1 min ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

In a Twitter thread on Monday, conservative columnist Josh Kraushaar wrote that Republican faction-fighting could jeopardize their chances of winning the Senate runoffs in Georgia — which would turn the Senate into a 50-50 tie and, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, deny the GOP a Senate majority next year.

The only way to ensure this nightmare scenario for Republicans doesn't happen, Kraushaar wrote, is for Trump and his allies to acknowledge the election result was legitimate and fair.

Republicans in a lose-lose situation that oddly underscores that "power politics" works in checking extremism.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The ‘psychological annihilation’ Trump feels after losing is typical of authoritarian leaders: Fascism expert

Published

42 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Monday, Ruth Ben-Ghiat says that the "authoritarian playbook has no chapter on failure," and that fact manifests itself perfectly in President Trump.

"Nothing prepares the ruler to see his propaganda ignored and his charismatic hold weaken until his own people turn against him, she writes, adding that for rulers with authoritarian inclinations, "loss of power looms as a kind of psychological annihilation — even as it also often evokes practical concerns about the end of immunity from prosecution for them and their families."

According to Ben-Ghiat, having everything is never enough for rulers like Trump, and as their cocoon thickens, they inevitably come to believe his own propaganda -- a phenomenon that leads to "psychological annihilation" when they're removed from power.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE