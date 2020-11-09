Republicans’ efforts to delegitimize the election could cost them Georgia’s Senate seats: analyst

In a Twitter thread on Monday, conservative columnist Josh Kraushaar wrote that Republican faction-fighting could jeopardize their chances of winning the Senate runoffs in Georgia — which would turn the Senate into a 50-50 tie and, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, deny the GOP a Senate majority next year.

The only way to ensure this nightmare scenario for Republicans doesn’t happen, Kraushaar wrote, is for Trump and his allies to acknowledge the election result was legitimate and fair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Republicans in a lose-lose situation that oddly underscores that “power politics” works in checking extremism. Trump + Georgia governor + Loeffler continue to feud with other Georgia Rs that election stolen = divided party Divided R party=Senate Majority Leader Schumer. — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 9, 2020

the only way out of it for them is if Trump acknowledges the fairness of the election. — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 9, 2020

As the final votes are counted, Joe Biden looks poised to win the state of Georgia, and GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler have been forced into runoffs with Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Republicans have sought to delegitimize Biden’s lead, with Perdue and Loeffler calling on GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to resign.