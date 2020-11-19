Republicans rush to install conservative nominees who will outlast Trump: report

In the run-up to Joe Biden taking over the role of the presidency, Republicans are moving to install a series of conservative nominees who will outlast President Trump, POLITICO reports.

“The effort played out in dramatic fashion this week, as Senate Republicans tried to muscle Judy Shelton onto the Fed by the narrowest of margins but fell short amid senators’ absences from the coronavirus. They’re also plotting a confirmation vote for Christopher Waller, Trump’s less controversial Fed pick,” POLITICO’s Marianne Levine and Burgess Everett write. “The last-minute push to confirm Shelton, Waller and others is a key part of the Senate GOP’s bid to wield power in the dwindling days of a Republican presidency — even if most in the party still won’t acknowledge Biden’s victory.”

According to Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), some of the appointments to vacancies “would be there not just until the next president is inaugurated, but for several years.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) thinks the move is a “mockery of the norms and the democratic process.”

“It will leave in place some totally unqualified nominees with views antithetical to the will of the American people,” he added.

