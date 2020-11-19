Quantcast
Connect with us

Republicans rush to install conservative nominees who will outlast Trump: report

Published

15 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, (White House photo by Shealah Craighead.)

In the run-up to Joe Biden taking over the role of the presidency, Republicans are moving to install a series of conservative nominees who will outlast President Trump, POLITICO reports.

“The effort played out in dramatic fashion this week, as Senate Republicans tried to muscle Judy Shelton onto the Fed by the narrowest of margins but fell short amid senators’ absences from the coronavirus. They’re also plotting a confirmation vote for Christopher Waller, Trump’s less controversial Fed pick,” POLITICO’s Marianne Levine and Burgess Everett write. “The last-minute push to confirm Shelton, Waller and others is a key part of the Senate GOP’s bid to wield power in the dwindling days of a Republican presidency — even if most in the party still won’t acknowledge Biden’s victory.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), some of the appointments to vacancies “would be there not just until the next president is inaugurated, but for several years.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) thinks the move is a “mockery of the norms and the democratic process.”

“It will leave in place some totally unqualified nominees with views antithetical to the will of the American people,” he added.

Read the full report over at POLITICO.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Potentially catastrophic’: Dem senator rages as Trump vaccination team says they won’t brief Biden

Published

10 mins ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) on Thursday reacted angrily after learning that President Donald Trump's vaccine distribution team is refusing to giving briefings to President-elect Joe Biden.

Writing on Twitter, Murphy said that Trump's continued refusal to let the president-elect receive any kind of briefings was putting America's public health at risk.

"Just off a conference call with Trump Administration vaccine distribution team," he wrote. "They confirmed that they have not briefed anyone on President-elect Biden's team and have no plans to do so. This is potentially catastrophic."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republicans rush to install conservative nominees who will outlast Trump: report

Published

15 mins ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

In the run-up to Joe Biden taking over the role of the presidency, Republicans are moving to install a series of conservative nominees who will outlast President Trump, POLITICO reports.

"The effort played out in dramatic fashion this week, as Senate Republicans tried to muscle Judy Shelton onto the Fed by the narrowest of margins but fell short amid senators’ absences from the coronavirus. They’re also plotting a confirmation vote for Christopher Waller, Trump’s less controversial Fed pick," POLITICO's Marianne Levine and Burgess Everett write. "The last-minute push to confirm Shelton, Waller and others is a key part of the Senate GOP’s bid to wield power in the dwindling days of a Republican presidency — even if most in the party still won’t acknowledge Biden’s victory."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

He tried to reach out to Trump supporters to unify the country — it didn’t go well

Published

16 mins ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

President-elect Joe Biden is desperately trying to bring America back together after President Donald Trump spent the past five years trying to drive people apart. Biden maintains that there are far more things that unite us than divides us. But anyone who has tried to "unify" with Republicans knows it can be difficult, if not impossible.

New York Times columnist Wajahat Ali tried it. Writing Thursday he described The Quran, which "asks Muslims to respond to disagreements and arguments 'in a better way' and to 'repel evil with good.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth LEARN MORE