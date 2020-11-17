Republicans should never be forgiven for propping up ‘ignorant bully’ Donald Trump: ex-RNC official
In a column for the conservative Bulwark, former Republican National Committee spokesperson Tim Miller chastised the party he once defended for propping up — and still defending — Donald Trump by calling their actions unforgivable.
Making the case that Republicans under the president have become everything that they have ever detested, Miller said Republicans and conservatives still supporting the president care less about policy and governing and more about sticking it to their enemies.
Miller got right down to it, writing: “Donald Trump is a snowflake who cares only about his feelings not the facts. He’s a pampered millennial child who can’t handle losing and wants a participation trophy. He’s a coddled, out-of-touch elite who cares more about what his media friends say about him than the struggles of forgotten Americans.”
With that he leveled accusations against the president by writing, “He’s a fool who leads a selfish ruling class that is bringing America to the brink of revolution. He is an Ivy Leaguer who requires a safe space to protect himself from painful speech,” before adding, “He is ‘Triggered,’ ‘driven by hate, and trying to silence the voters’. He is stealing America. He’s a whiner who specializes in phony outrage. A beta-soy-boy cuck who won’t take his setbacks like a grown man.”
There is much more in that vein, with Miller then making the case that this is the man that Republicans are defending to not only their own detriment but also to their eternal disgrace.
“Even in the face of Trump’s humiliating defeat at the hands of an opponent they believe to be weak and suffering from dementia, Republicans and conservative commentators continue to enable the human embodiment of what they once decried,” he elaborated before adding that they became entranced with Trump because he picked fights with all the right enemies, becoming ‘Their vehicle to give the finger to half of the country.”
As Miller sees it, they will long regret their complicity during the Trump era with a condemnation that they became “everything that they had claimed hate,” and adding, “They should never be allowed to forget it.”
You can read the whole piece here.
2020 Election
Rudy Giuliani: Losing election lawsuits is part of our plan ‘to get it to the Supreme Court’
Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for the President Donald Trump, said on Tuesday that the Trump campaign is "prepared" to lose election lawsuits with the hope that one or more are heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Since election day, more than a dozen lawsuits brought on behalf of the president have failed to produce results. Giuliani talked about the losing streak during an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo.
"Frankly, this is a case we would like to see get to the Supreme Court," Giuliani said of one lawsuit in Pennsylvania. "So, you know, we're prepared in some of these cases to lose and to appeal and to get it to the Supreme Court."
2020 Election
Frustrated Republicans see Trump already destroying their 2024 presidential hopes: report
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump's plans to announce he will run for president again in 2024 is putting a damper on the Republican Party lining up candidates to challenge for the White House as potential candidates fear announcing their intentions may bring down the wrath of the president upon them.
The president is reportedly planning on announcing a 2024 run on January 20th to disrupt coverage of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration and that has already put a "chill" into some re Republican's own plans to make a run.
2020 Election
Republicans slammed for cowering to ‘petulant toddler’ Trump’s ‘toxic lies’ in scathing WaPo editorial
As Republican lawmakers refuse to stand up to President Donald Trump in public, they continue to express their disdain for him behind closed doors. And their reluctance to call out the president's electoral lies, according to a scathing op-ed published Monday by The Washington Post, poses a massive threat to U.S democracy.
"Republican so-called leaders in Congress continue to quail before this bullying, indulging Mr. Trump's toxic lies about a stolen election," the publication wrote. "Privately they speak of the president as though he were a petulant toddler who can't face the hard truth all at once; or they argue that so many voters are suspicious of the results that Mr. Trump should have time to challenge them, unsuccessfully, in court."