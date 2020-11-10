Rick Wilson: Humiliated Trump is in ‘full collapse’ as he tries to stave off the inevitable
In his column for the Daily Beast, a gleeful Rick Wilson urged Americans to “Calm the f*ck down,” because there is no way “a surly, frustrated” Donald Trump will hang onto power after suffering the humiliation of becoming a one-term president at the hands of former Vice President Joe Biden.
In his typical lurid prose, Wilson started off by stating, “The Trump regime is in full and robust collapse. It’s not just his loss at the polls. He’s lost the magic. The mojo is shot. Gone is the impervious Trump of legend,” before adding, “Now, desperation is delicious and spreading nearly as fast as the virus is among his inner circle. The dying twitches of the apparat built to support the whinging sociopath who stains the Oval Office, for now, have become more and more apparent. The unenviable job of telling the Maximum Leader that the game is over has fallen to his hapless son-in-law, who hardly cuts the figure of wartime consigliere. He’s more of a wartime hand model.”
Noting that the president is throwing every legal maneuver he can at the election results — and failing badly at it — Wilson wrote that it is inevitable that the current president will be ousted from the Oval Office even if he has to be dragged out, writing: “Even if Donald Trump chains his ample ass to the golden toilet in the White House residence, it won’t matter. As amusing as the thought of seeing a half-naked Trump dragged by his bespurred heels out of the White House residence is, we won’t be granted that particular pleasure. His acute fear of humiliation will prevent our acute delight in seeing it. Oh, he’ll grump and preen and pretend he’s not leaving, but he’s leaving. For good.”
“If this were some Third World despot’s collapse of power, Trump would be ordering his last few loyal aides to load the blood diamonds, bearer bonds, and bullion into the presidential getaway jet. They’d race to the airport for a last-minute escape before the rebel army seized the field, taking with him only a loyal cadre of bodyguards and his second and third most attractive mistresses,” he explained. “Instead, he’s spending his last days in power on a public hissy fit to keep the General Services Administration from beginning its legal duties in the transition. That move is Trumpism distilled to its purest form: petty, illegal, and stupid in equal measures.”
Writing that the incoming Biden administration is plowing forward no matter what the president does, Wilson predicted that nothing can stop the inevitable ouster of the president no matter how much he whines that the election was stolen from him.
“Trump will posture, shit-tweet, rage, and promise full and terrible legal and political consequences to all who oppose him. He’ll declare victory even as he sinks beneath a wave of ballots in a dozen states,” he wrote before concluding, “I will tell you once again: It won’t work. The transition will occur and Trump’s lackeys, ball-washers, and assorted minions will get shit-canned along with Trump himself.”
Critics outraged after Bill Barr’s ‘naked political ploy’ aims to bolster baseless Donald Trump fraud allegations
U.S. Attorney General William Barr came under fire overnight after issuing a memo to federal prosecutors that critics warn aims to bolster President Donald Trump's so far baseless claims that rampant voter fraud—which doesn't factually exist—cost him reelection.
"To do so when there is no such evidence—and when the president's clear strategy is to delegitimize the results of a proper election—is one of the more problematic acts of any attorney general in my lifetime."—Stephen I. Vladeck, University of Texas School of LawAccording to the Huffington Post:
Barr's memo, sent to U.S. attorneys across the country, authorizes an exception to Justice Department guidelines, telling top federal prosecutors they could "pursue substantial allegations of voting and vote tabulation irregularities prior to the certification of elections in your jurisdictions in certain cases." Barr wrote that he'd already done so in specific instances.
Trump insiders furious Bill Barr’s new attempt to help Trump overturn the election doesn’t go far enough: report
Allies of President Donald Trump are complaining that Attorney General Bill Barr's memo authorizing probes into purported "voter fraud" claims isn't going far enough to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
In interviews with The Daily Beast, Trump allies complained that Barr's voter fraud memo was too late to really make an impact on the 2020 election, which major media outlets officially called for President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday.
Why can’t Trump accept his defeat?
With his defeat in the US presidential election, Donald Trump finds himself fighting against being tagged with a label he frequently applies to rivals but which runs completely counter to his own brand: "loser."
The Republican is pursuing legal action in several battleground states, though his lawyers have so far failed to substantiate claims of fraud and observers see the possibility of the courts overturning the result of the vote as vanishingly small.
Yet according to scholars and mental health professionals, the same authoritarian qualities that defined Trump's rise to power and his presidency make it almost impossible for him to digest a graceful concession to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.