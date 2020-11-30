Quantcast
Rick Wilson urges ‘humiliation and incarceration’ for the GOP’s ‘grubby sellouts’ who propped up Trump for 4 years

Published

1 min ago

on

Rick Wilson -- screenshot

Republicans know the end of Donald Trump’s presidency is near, despite his increasingly desperate legal challenges, and former GOP strategist Rick Wilson won’t be willing to forgive and forget.

Wilson, writing for The Daily Beast, imagines there will be a rush of Republicans to distance themselves from the soon-to-be-former president, but he said there will be copious evidence of lawmakers, governors and political professional debasing themselves for Trump.

“Let’s be honest with one another, though; most of you enjoyed every moment of Trump,” Wilson writes. “You boasted that the world had changed. You bragged that finally there was a Republican badass who gave no f*cks and owned the libs. All we had to give up to get there was everything that defined the center-right party for generations. You were just fine with the executive orders, the lawlessness, the statism, the betrayal of alliances around the world, and with that f*cking clown as the leader of the party and the country.”

Wilson blasted the “grubby sellouts” who raised ridiculous conspiracy theories about George Soros or Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to justify their support of Trump, saying that was arguably more contemptible than Republicans who jumped fully on board the MAGA train.

“That goes double for you motherf*ckers who went inside the Trump White House and kept promising that you were the one who was stopping all the bad sh*t from coming down,” he writes. “Either it was always a lie from the beginning, or you sucked at your jobs.”

Wilson predicts there will be calls for goodwill and healing as Joe Biden enters the White House, but he urged the new administration and Democratic lawmakers not to fall for that trick.

“The other side will work daily to sabotage not only a legislative agenda but the nation itself,” Wilson writes. “Remember, the Trump GOP is shorn of all ideological and philosophical pretense, and even when Trump leaves office, it’s not over. His cultists’ reign of terror will shape elected GOP members as long as he and his foul spawn walk the earth unpunished.”

“Only exposure, pain, humiliation, and (inshallah) incarceration will lead to a moment of reckoning for the GOP,” he adds. “It should start at the top and work down from there.”


