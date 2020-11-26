Quantcast
Right-wing media already cooking up conspiracy theories to undermine Biden

Published

1 min ago

on

Joe Biden (AFP)

Joe Biden isn’t even president yet, and conservative media is already cooking up an ominous-sounding, wide-ranging conspiracy theory to turn the public against him.

Right-wing broadcasters are trying to convince their followers that Biden’s “Build Back Better” slogan is a cover for a dystopian plot to use the coronavirus pandemic to enslave humanity and impose communism — or something, reported The Daily Beast.

“You know Biden said he wants to build back better,” said Lynnette “Diamond” Hardaway, on the Nov. 21 episode of her Newsmax TV show, “Diamond and Silk: Crystal Clear.” “But no, he doesn’t want to build back better. He wants to take this economy and build back globally. You all, I know you heard about this thing called the Great Reset.”

Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, who draw far more viewers, have also tried to tap into their audience’s fears about former President Barack Obama to stir up anxiety over Biden’s agenda, which in reality is focused on rebuilding the economy and infrastructure while also addressing racial inequality.

“His handlers, who are basically all old Obama staffers, believe in something called the Great Reset of capitalism,” Ingraham said earlier this month. “It’s a plan to force a more equitable distribution of global resources.”

Their dark warnings are based on a series or events and articles related to the idea of reducing inequality after the pandemic eventually ends, which are summarized in the book, “COVID-19: The Great Reset,” by World Economic Forum chief Klaus Schwab.

Right-wing media figures have been sounding the alarm on Schwab’s series for months to portray coronavirus restrictions as part of a sinister plot to destroy capitalism, despite the WEF’s ties to corporations like Apple and Pfizer, and that has been folded into the pending Biden presidency.

“Now we have this push for what’s being called the Great Reset,” said Newsmax host Michelle Malkin on a Nov. 21 program, “and every aspect of the way that we live our lives, how we worship, whether we’re allowed to, how we’re raising our kids, how they’re allowed to access education, is being transformed based on nothing that is actually supported by real science.”


Trump’s delusions and conspiracies are only one aspect of the distinctive American bias against reality

November 26, 2020

On this holiday, millions of Americans are gathering around a homemade feast of comfort food, basking in the warmth of familial love and giving each other a potentially life-threatening virus. One week ago, Erin Burnett asked during the lead segment of her nightly talk show on CNN, "The CDC is warning Americans not to travel or gather in large groups for Thanksgiving. Will they listen?"

Any fool could have answered the question: No. Millions of travelers have moved through the airports to greet their loved ones, perhaps with gestures of physical affection, all but coughing in each other's faces. One cannot help but wonder how many families will share napkins as they debate the efficacy of masks as protection against COVID-19.

True confessions of a ‘Trump supporter’ who just got donor-shamed by the president

November 26, 2020

As one of the patriots receiving the Con-Artist-In-Chief’s daily blizzard of fundraising emails, I am able to offer some rare insight into what it’s like to let Dear Leader down. It isn’t pretty.

Now, you probably are wondering what I’m do receiving emails from the dark side, and I don’t blame you. I don’t recall asking to make this dubious list, but here I am, in a fine position to serve as a treasonous spy.

Sadly, I was just given the bad news that my lifetime Trump-giving record of $0 has not gone unnoticed or unforgiven.

“Friend,” the email from “Trump Donor Record” begins. “Did you see the President’s email? “

Can a reality-TV-addled America deal with a ‘delightfully boring’ Biden administration?

November 26, 2020

It’s probably not surprising for a nation addicted to reality shows like “The Bachelorette” or “The Voice” (or season four of “House of Trump”), but a popular online sport — while Joe Biden built a lead in the 2020 White House polls — was speculating on which big-time Democratic political celebrities would take jobs in his Cabinet.Sen. Elizabeth Warren for Treasury! Sen. Bernie Sanders for Labor! Top Barack Obama aide Susan Rice for State! Oprah for Commerce! … OK, I made that last rumor up, but who wouldn’t want to wear the glitter of a new administration, undoing the stain of the Trump years... (more…)

