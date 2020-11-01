Right-wing militias are gearing up for an armed response on Election Day: report
According to a report from Politico, scattered right-wing militia members are looking at Election Day as a moment when they will hit the streets fully-armed in anticipation of protests over the election results.
The report notes that chatter among the groups has been building for some time and that it “has taken a darker turn in recent weeks.”
According to the report by Politico’s Tine Nguyen, “Fueled by allegations of mail-in ballot fraud, shouted from the president’s Twitter feed and conservative media outlets, a new spate of racial justice protests in places like Philadelphia and paranoia over further coronavirus restrictions, some militias have begun doomsday prepping for Election Day.”
The report goes on top note that the groups have been emboldened by the president’s recent inflammatory rhetoric with Nguyen writing, “Many of these militant groups — which often espouse anti-government, white supremacist and pro-Trump ideologies — are disconnected and diffuse, without large bases of devoted members. But researchers and government officials say they still represent an acute threat. A recent report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies found far-right extremists were behind two-thirds of reported terrorist plots and attacks in the U.S. this year. And a recent Department of Homeland Security threat assessment warned white supremacist extremists are the ‘most persistent and lethal threat in the homeland.'”
According to Graham Brookie, director of The Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, “The dangerous thing about Election Day is that groups can plan for it. There will be a moment of opportunity and there will be a moment of information about who potentially wins the election or what the conversation is about the results of the election. And they’ll be looking for signals and dog whistles.”
Media Matters’ Angelo Carusone added, “Hyping warnings about potential left-wing violence is significant because that’s what we’re seeing militia groups planning around. We are seeing a similar theme in militia/extremist activity — that they’re hyperfocused on potential for left-wing groups to become violent on or after the election.”
‘Willfully ignorant’: Dr. Scott Atlas faces ‘complete humiliation’ after apologizing for Russian TV appearance
Dr. Scott Atlas, one of the Trump administration's top coronavirus advisers, apologized on Sunday after making an appearance on the Russian television network RT.
"I recently did an interview with RT and was unaware they are a registered foreign agent," Atlas revealed on Twitter. "I regret doing the interview and apologize for allowing myself to be taken advantage of. I especially apologize to the national security community who is working hard to defend us."
Rick Santorum-linked plasma company operating out of a condo in line for $65 million for COVID research: report
Internal government records obtained by The Associated Press (AP) revealed that Plasma Technologies LLC received seed money to test a possible COVID-19-fighting blood plasma technology and is in line for an additional $65 million by the Trump administration. Former GOP Sen. Rick Santorum, who has a financial stake in the obscure company, lobbied senior U.S. government officials for funding.
The South Carolina company operates out of the founder's luxury condo, according to the AP's discovery, and the $65 million follow-up funding will be granted once a commercial location is operational. Founder Eugene Zurlo is a pharmaceutical industry executive and top Republican donor. Zurlo brought Rick Santorum, who spent 12 years as a GOP senator from Pennsylvania, aboard as a part-owner three years ago.
Trump moves election night ‘party’ to White House so he can invite 400 guests despite COVID rules: report
President Donald Trump's campaign will reportedly host it's election night event at the White House in order to flout COVID-19 rules in Washington, D.C.
The New York Times revealed on Sunday that Trump's election night "party" has been moved to the White House. It was originally scheduled to be held at the Trump Hotel on Pennsylvania Ave.
Officials are said to be inviting 400 people to the indoor event even though gatherings of more than 50 people are currently banned in Washington, D.C.