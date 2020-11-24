Roger Stone-allied super PAC threatens to torpedo Senate GOP if they don’t save Trump
A super PAC allied with infamous right-wing dirty trickster and convicted felon Roger Stone is threatening to torpedo Republicans’ Senate majority if they don’t help President Donald Trump steal the 2020 presidential election.
The Daily Beast reports that Stone-allied Committee for American Sovereignty is encouraging its supporters in Georgia to write Trump’s name in place of voting for Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) in January’s senate run-off elections.
The goal of doing this, the group argues, is to somehow force Republicans to not recognize the results of the 2020 election and keep Trump in power.
“If we can do this, we have a real chance at getting these RINO senators to act on the illegitimate and corrupt election presided over by a Democrat party that is invested in the Communist takeover of Our Great Nation,” the group explains on its website. “We will not stop fighting for you, the American Patriot, against the evils of Socialism and inferior Religions.”
Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich tells The Daily Beast that he’s worried about GOP voters turning out in the Peach State after watching Trump narrowly lose the state to President-elect Joe Biden.
“The anger over the secretary of state’s incompetence and the governor’s failure to lead could mean that Republicans just stay home,” he said. “I think there’s a very big problem with getting Republicans to turn out.”
2020 Election
Roger Stone-allied super PAC threatens to torpedo Senate GOP if they don’t save Trump
A super PAC allied with infamous right-wing dirty trickster and convicted felon Roger Stone is threatening to torpedo Republicans' Senate majority if they don't help President Donald Trump steal the 2020 presidential election.
The Daily Beast reports that Stone-allied Committee for American Sovereignty is encouraging its supporters in Georgia to write Trump's name in place of voting for Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) in January's senate run-off elections.
2020 Election
‘It’s about democracy’: Law school deans weigh in on attacks on election results
As many as half of America’s law school deans are expected to sign a letter saying continued legal attacks on this month’s election amount to what one called “frivolous attacks on our democracy.”The letter comes after a parade of unsuccessful lawsuits from President Donald Trump’s legal team challenging the results of the Nov. 3 election. On Monday Michigan certified its election results, dismissing Trump’s complaints about the fairness of the vote and allowing Democrat Joe Biden to claim the state’s 16 electoral votes.“The thrust of it is that the election was conducted completely fairly and ... (more…)
2020 Election
Progressives praise early Joe Biden cabinet picks — but worry his team is stacked with ‘corporatists’
Biden sought to ally himself with the likes of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., after a contentious primary fight and formed a task force to forge a more progressive platform for his administration. Sanders and Warren are not expected to receive administration appointments, however, both due to concerns that Republican senators would derail their nominations and that Republican governors in their states would then appoint GOP replacements.