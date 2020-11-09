Ronna McDaniel privately knows Trump is toast and his defiance ‘cannot go on for too long’: report
President Donald Trump remains defiant in his refusal to concede the 2020 presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden.
The Washington Post reports that many in Trump’s orbit keep egging him on to fight the results, even though they privately believe he has no shot at remaining in the White House.
“Advisers including Ronna McDaniel, who leads the Republican National Committee, are publicly fighting on behalf of the president but have acknowledged to others privately that the battle cannot go on for too long,” the Post reports.
One senior administration official tells the Post that Trump will at some point accept defeat even though he will continue claiming the election was stolen until the bitter end.
“I think he knows in his heart of hearts where things are heading, but I think he also is of the mind that America — and especially his people — love a fighter,” they said.
Another official said it was only a matter of time before reality set in, even among Trump dead-enders.
“Most people know it’s over, but there are some holdouts,” they explained.
2020 Election
Morning Joe laughs at report Trump is leaning on Don Jr and Eric for election advice: ‘They don’t count’
Discussing reports that Donald Trump is seeking his family's counsel on whether he should concede defeat at the hands of President-elect Joe Biden, "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough laughed at the notion the president would care what sons Don Jr. and Eric had to offer.
Speaking with MSNBC regular Jonathan Lemire, the host asked about the nature of discussions in the White House over where to go now that Biden looks to have won.
"Jonathan Lemire, everybody knows it's over," host Scarborough began. "What's the family saying to him?"
"The family are some of the voices saying it's not just over yet," the AP reporter replied. "Rudy Giuliani is perhaps the loudest in the president's ear and Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are urging --"
2020 Election
Ronna McDaniel privately knows Trump is toast and his defiance ‘cannot go on for too long’: report
President Donald Trump remains defiant in his refusal to concede the 2020 presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden.
The Washington Post reports that many in Trump's orbit keep egging him on to fight the results, even though they privately believe he has no shot at remaining in the White House.
2020 Election
‘Truly unconscionable’: In desperation mode, Trump planning to hold rallies and display obits of supposedly dead voters
In an increasingly flailing effort to undercut the legitimacy of his election loss at the hands of Joe Biden, President Donald Trump's legal team and remaining campaign apparatus are preparing to hold press conferences and in-person rallies at which they plan to display the supposed evidence behind the incumbent's thus-far baseless claims of widespread voter fraud—including obituaries of dead people who purportedly cast ballots.
"The Trump campaign's strategy is basically to completely undermine faith in democracy."—Parker Malloy, Media Matters for America.Despite the lack of supporting evidence and fact-checks debunking them, claims that tens of thousands of ballots were submitted in the name of deceased individuals and counted have been proliferating in right-wing social media circles, outlets like Breitbart, and among Trump's advisers since Election Day.