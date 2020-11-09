Trump acting like a ‘jackass’ over election results could cost McConnell control of the Senate: Morning Joe

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said Monday that President Donald Trump was endangering the Republican Senate majority with his impotent attacks on the election he apparently lost.

The “Morning Joe” host said the president’s legal challenges to the election results were doomed to failure, and he said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had no reason to help him — and plenty of reasons to cut him loose.

“Unless something bizarre happens in the final votes [in Arizona] he won’t get close to the 200 votes that he needs for the state to then decide whether he has a recount or not,” Scarborough said. “He’s got Republicans running the operations in Arizona, he’s got Republicans running the operations in Georgia, and so, you know, is he really going to accuse [Gov.] Brian Kemp of rigging the election or [Gov. Doug] Ducey of rigging the elections against him.”

Both Senate seats in Georgia remain up for grabs in a January runoff election, and Scarborough said Republicans could lose one or both if Trump refuses to accept defeat.

“By the way, if you’re in Georgia and you have two Senate races coming up, and literally the future of American government rests on those two seats,” Scarborough said, “because if they make jackasses out of themselves in Georgia and voters are turned off, then Democrats can win both of the seats and then Democrats control Washington, D.C., so it doesn’t make sense for them to keep, you know, driving the car off the cliff for Donald Trump because he’s lost.”

“It’s over,” he added. “Rupert Murdoch is saying it through the Wall Street Journal and through the New York Post. I mean, George W. Bush is saying it, other Republicans are saying it. There’s no upside for Mitch McConnell to continue this charade.”