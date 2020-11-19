Rudy Giuliani acts out scene from ‘My Cousin Vinny’ at press conference to claim Biden stole election
Rudy Giuliani resorted to acting out a scene from the movie “My Cousin Vinny” on Thursday in an effort to convince reporters that President-elect Joe Biden had illegally won the election.
“Did you all watch ‘My Cousin Vinny?'” Giuliani asked a group of reporters in Washington, D.C. “You know, the movie? It’s one of my favorite law movies because he comes from Brooklyn. And the nice lady who said she saw [the crime] and then he says to her, ‘How many fingers do I got up?’ and she says, ‘Three.'”
“Well, she was too far away,” he continued, comparing the witness in the movie to Republican poll watchers. “These people were further away than ‘My Cousin Vinny’ was from the witness. They couldn’t see a thing.”
Point: My Cousin Vinny is a FANTASTIC movie and frequently used in law schools because it is the most accurate depiction of voir dire Hollywood has ever managed.
Counterpoint: It has nothing to do with election fraud, no place in this discourse, and Rudy Giuliani is a lunatic.
— Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) November 19, 2020
Rudy Giuliani is quoting “My Cousin Vinny” to prove widespread ballot fraud. That’s all you need to know about this press conference. Still no smoking gun.
— Chris Sheridan (@ChrisSheridan34) November 19, 2020
Rudy Giuliani drops a My Cousin Vinny reference to win over the teens. Goes on to argue that, much like Kriss Kross, these Pennsylvania voter fraud claims should make you jump, jump.
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) November 19, 2020
So apparently Rudy Giuliani is impersonating My Cousin Vinny and that’s it, I can’t take any more, I think my time on earth must come to an end. If you need me I’ll be constructing a moon base to live alone among the stars.
— Jason Pinter (@jasonpinter) November 19, 2020
Rudy Giuliani just tried to use a scene from my cousin Vinny as evidence. If we are going to use movies as evidence, I recommend we start with the new Borat.
— Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) November 19, 2020
White House staff waiting for Trump to realize what Giuliani is doing is dangerous — he hasn’t yet
President Donald Trump's White House aides were hoping that he would come to his senses after watching former Mayor Rudy Giuliani make a fool of himself on national television. It hasn't worked, however.
According to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman revealed that Trump has been obsessed with the Dominion electronic voting machines. Trump first tweeted about them in a since-debunked tweet from OAN citing a report that never existed. OAN has since removed the story, but lawyer Sidney Powell cited another debunked conspiracy theory that former Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chávez created the electronic voting machine to steal the election from President Trump. Chávez has been dead for seven years.
‘Raise the alarm’: Experts warn of ‘sedition’ and ‘coup’ attempt as Michigan GOP leaders fly to DC to meet with Trump
Experts are clearly on edge as news breaks that the two top Republican officials from the state of Michigan are flying to DC to meet with President Donald Trump "at his request," according to a Washington Post reporter, and local Michigan news outlets.
And some are warning of a possible "coup."
Even The New York Times is reporting: "Trump tries to subvert the election, inviting Michigan G.O.P. lawmakers to the White House."
Rudy Giuliani ridiculed for bonkers press conference: ‘Not sure Trump got his $20,000 worth’
President Donald Trump is reportedly paying Rudy Giuliani $20,000 a day for his attempts to nullify the election in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia.
A wild press conference Thursday left people wondering what on Earth was happening. Giuliani cited the film "My Cousin Vinney" and Sidney Powell accused former Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chávez of rigging the 2020 election. Chávez has been dead for seven years. He died two years before Trump even announced he was running in 2015.
At one point, Giuliani even lashed out at a Daily Caller reporter. The site is a conservative outlet founded by Tucker Carlson.