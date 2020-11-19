Rudy Giuliani acts out scene from ‘My Cousin Vinny’ at press conference to claim Biden stole election

Rudy Giuliani resorted to acting out a scene from the movie “My Cousin Vinny” on Thursday in an effort to convince reporters that President-elect Joe Biden had illegally won the election.

“Did you all watch ‘My Cousin Vinny?'” Giuliani asked a group of reporters in Washington, D.C. “You know, the movie? It’s one of my favorite law movies because he comes from Brooklyn. And the nice lady who said she saw [the crime] and then he says to her, ‘How many fingers do I got up?’ and she says, ‘Three.'”

“Well, she was too far away,” he continued, comparing the witness in the movie to Republican poll watchers. “These people were further away than ‘My Cousin Vinny’ was from the witness. They couldn’t see a thing.”

Watch the video clip below from Fox News and read some of the responses from Twitter.

Point: My Cousin Vinny is a FANTASTIC movie and frequently used in law schools because it is the most accurate depiction of voir dire Hollywood has ever managed. Counterpoint: It has nothing to do with election fraud, no place in this discourse, and Rudy Giuliani is a lunatic. — Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) November 19, 2020

Rudy Giuliani is quoting “My Cousin Vinny” to prove widespread ballot fraud. That’s all you need to know about this press conference. Still no smoking gun. — Chris Sheridan (@ChrisSheridan34) November 19, 2020

Rudy Giuliani drops a My Cousin Vinny reference to win over the teens. Goes on to argue that, much like Kriss Kross, these Pennsylvania voter fraud claims should make you jump, jump. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) November 19, 2020

So apparently Rudy Giuliani is impersonating My Cousin Vinny and that’s it, I can’t take any more, I think my time on earth must come to an end. If you need me I’ll be constructing a moon base to live alone among the stars. — Jason Pinter (@jasonpinter) November 19, 2020

Rudy Giuliani just tried to use a scene from my cousin Vinny as evidence. If we are going to use movies as evidence, I recommend we start with the new Borat. — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) November 19, 2020