Rudy Giuliani angered by reporter asking if he wants preemptive pardon before Trump leaves office

Published

1 min ago

on

Rudy Giuliani, photo by Gage Skidmore.

President Donald J. Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani told HuffPost reporter Ryan J. Reilly to “get lost” Saturday. The comment came after Reilly asked Giuliani if he wanted the president to preemptively pardon him before he leaves office.

“Just wanted to see if you’d made a deal with him or something,” Reilly wrote.

It’s been a dramatic day for Giuliani. Pennsylvania Judge Matthew Brann dismissed the Trump campaign’s claim that sought to overturn votes in the state that might lead to an election win for the current president.

“This claim, like Frankenstein’s Monster, has been haphazardly stitched together from two distinct theories in an attempt to avoid controlling precedent,” Brann wrote.

