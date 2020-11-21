Rudy Giuliani angered by reporter asking if he wants preemptive pardon before Trump leaves office
President Donald J. Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani told HuffPost reporter Ryan J. Reilly to “get lost” Saturday. The comment came after Reilly asked Giuliani if he wanted the president to preemptively pardon him before he leaves office.
“Just wanted to see if you’d made a deal with him or something,” Reilly wrote.
Was worth a shot! (Also this isn’t a denial!) pic.twitter.com/yNi5ts7ZYd
— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) November 21, 2020
It’s been a dramatic day for Giuliani. Pennsylvania Judge Matthew Brann dismissed the Trump campaign’s claim that sought to overturn votes in the state that might lead to an election win for the current president.
“This claim, like Frankenstein’s Monster, has been haphazardly stitched together from two distinct theories in an attempt to avoid controlling precedent,” Brann wrote.
Judge Brann scorches Team Trump's strained equal protection claim:
"This claim, like Frankenstein’s Monster, has been haphazardly stitched together from two distinct theories in an attempt to avoid controlling precedent." pic.twitter.com/SCmK0gcJ9b
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) November 21, 2020
BREAKING: A federal judge has rejected the Pennsylvania Trump lawsuit in which Rudy Giuliani was involved. He has dismissed the suit.
— Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) November 21, 2020
🚨BREAKING: Trump v Boockvar REJECTED. Major loss for Trump and his lawyer Rudolph Giuliani. And major victory for voters! Judge Brann notes that granting relief would have meant invalidating the ballots of every person who voted in Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/8SMPgbKPnK
— Kristen Clarke 866-OUR-VOTE (@KristenClarkeJD) November 21, 2020
Giuliani’s attempt to invalidate votes did not go over well… https://t.co/B9WT2yC3nG
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 21, 2020
