Rudy Giuliani announces Sidney Powell is no longer 'a member of the Trump legal team'

Published

1 min ago

on

Sidney Powell with Rudy Giuliani at elections press conference (Photo: Screen capture)

There appears to be trouble in legal paradise as President Donald Trump’s lawyers are now attacking each other and using the press to do it.

NBC News reporter Garrett Haake tweeted a statement from Rudy Giuliani Sunday evening after Powell went after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) for being “in” on the election conspiracy. Powell announced she was going to “blow up” Georgia, presumably metaphorically, and claimed it would be “biblical” in proportion.

“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity,” said Giuliani.

Trump announced that Powell was part of the team on Nov. 14, saying that Giuliani would be “spearheading” the legal team, but that Powell would join Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, and Jenna Ellis. It’s unclear if the statement means he has fired her or it’s merely a public squabble.

2020 Election

Ex-Russian chess champion says Putin already has a his teeth sunk into Republicans in Congress

Published

20 mins ago

on

November 22, 2020

By

An ex-Russian chess champion revealed Sunday he believes President Vladimir Putin has sunken his teeth into "an enfeebled Congress."

Garry Kasparov tweeted, "While most concerns about the U.S. becoming like Putin's Russia focused on an authoritarian president, I'm starting to worry about an enfeebled Congress with extremist wings like Russia's: Nationalists and Communists!"

His thread continued, "Such extremes can push people toward a relatively reasonable sounding authoritarian. Putin had the nationalist ranting of Zhirinovsky and the Communist Zyuganov to make him look like the only sane choice. As I wrote years ago about this radicalization trend, the 'Spanish Civil War' model, this isolates the middle. But that presumes an eventual victory by one side. Instead, it can leave an opening for a opportunistic agnostic like Putin, who cares only for power."

Breaking Banner

Lincoln Project issues new video attacking the new Republican Party 'treasonous, unpatriotic and despotic'

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 22, 2020

By

In a hard-hitting web video attacking the new Republican Party, the GOP-led Lincoln Project announced that it's officially time that they remove "Republic" from their name.

"These hypocrites in office don't care about a republic. They don't care about our democracy or the Constitution they swore on a Bible to protect," says a voice showing videos of leaders like Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

"We have seen their true colors, and they are treasonous, unpatriotic, down-right despotic," the video continues. "But most importantly, dangerous."

The Lincoln Project explains that while President Donald Trump has been the one who has done the greatest damage, there are other Republicans "waiting in the wings" to do the same. It showed GOP leaders Rep. Mark Meadows (R-CA) and Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Ted Cruz (R-TX), saying that they're ready to "dismantle our democracy."

2020 Election

Here are the 9 Republicans daring to tell Trump the election is over and it's time to go

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 22, 2020

By

Republicans have taken a sharp turn away from departing President Donald J. Trump over the past 72 hours - and what they're saying speaks volumes to their commitment post-election.

The Washington Post's Amy Gardner reported on Sunday, "Ever so slowly, Republicans are starting to say it's over. Here's a compilation from the past 72 hours."

The compilation consists of Michigan Senate Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, who said in a joint statement, "We have not been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan."

