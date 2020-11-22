Rudy Giuliani announces Sidney Powell is no longer ‘a member of the Trump legal team’

There appears to be trouble in legal paradise as President Donald Trump’s lawyers are now attacking each other and using the press to do it.

NBC News reporter Garrett Haake tweeted a statement from Rudy Giuliani Sunday evening after Powell went after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) for being “in” on the election conspiracy. Powell announced she was going to “blow up” Georgia, presumably metaphorically, and claimed it would be “biblical” in proportion.

“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity,” said Giuliani.

Train wreck… dumpster fire… pick your own disaster metaphor here. They all work. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) November 22, 2020

Trump announced that Powell was part of the team on Nov. 14, saying that Giuliani would be “spearheading” the legal team, but that Powell would join Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, and Jenna Ellis. It’s unclear if the statement means he has fired her or it’s merely a public squabble.

I look forward to Mayor Giuliani spearheading the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS! Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020