Rudy Giuliani battles reporter over failed lawsuits: ‘You’re a totally discourteous person’

Published

1 min ago

on

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, clashed with a reporter on Thursday who asked him about the Trump campaign’s failed lawsuits.

“We’ve seen that a lot of your lawsuits and in fact lawyers have been dropping like flies,” the reporter said. “What do you think of people who call this RussiaGate 2.0? Just on the other side.”

Giuliani interrupted to ask what “fake network” the reporter came from, but she replied that she was independent.

The Trump lawyer then insisted his cases had not been dismissed.

“It’s not our case, ma’am,” Giuliani said. “Don’t lie to people! Ma’am, ma’am, ma’am, you are lying.”

He said he only had three lawsuits.

“You’re a totally discourteous person,” Giuliani remarked as the reporter continued to ask him questions.

Watch video below:

