Rudy Giuliani cancels on Judge Jeanine as Trump’s rift with Fox News expands: report
Two of Donald Trump’s post-election lawyers have canceled scheduled Fox News appearances.
Donald Trump has been feuding with Fox News as the network has not embraced the president’s conspiracy theories about election fraud to the extent the president expects.
As is common in his administration, the event has played out on Twitter:
.@FoxNews daytime ratings have completely collapsed. Weekend daytime even WORSE. Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose. The biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was @FoxNews!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020
.@FoxNews and the Fake News Networks aren’t showing these massive gatherings. Instead they have their reporters standing in almost empty streets. We now have SUPPRESSION BY THE PRESS. MAGA! https://t.co/RMOa4jKZwA
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2020
The great @FoxNews daytime ratings CRASH will only get worse! https://t.co/GdOWwV7EOY
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2020
On Friday night, Fox News personality Tucker Carlson responding by questioning the Trump campaign’s conspiracy theories.
An update on our reporting on Sidney Powell’s voter fraud investigation. Watch. pic.twitter.com/ho6Dkv0IXf
— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 21, 2020
Also on Friday, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell canceled their planned appearance on “Justice” with former Judge Jeanine Pirro on Saturday evening.
CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski noted that the hyped guest list for the show had changed.
Also Doug Collins is not a senator as this says. =(
— andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) November 21, 2020
HuffPost and New York Magazine contributor Yashar Ali received confirmation from a Fox News spokesperson that Giuliani and Powell had canceled.
Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell will no longer be on Judge Jeanine tomorrow.
A Fox News spokesperson tells me both of them canceled on their own…they were not cut from the program https://t.co/ynC2lbm3bO
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 21, 2020
