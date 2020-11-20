Quantcast
Rudy Giuliani cancels on Judge Jeanine as Trump’s rift with Fox News expands: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro (screengrabs)

Two of Donald Trump’s post-election lawyers have canceled scheduled Fox News appearances.

Donald Trump has been feuding with Fox News as the network has not embraced the president’s conspiracy theories about election fraud to the extent the president expects.

As is common in his administration, the event has played out on Twitter:

On Friday night, Fox News personality Tucker Carlson responding by questioning the Trump campaign’s conspiracy theories.

Also on Friday, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell canceled their planned appearance on “Justice” with former Judge Jeanine Pirro on Saturday evening.

CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski noted that the hyped guest list for the show had changed.

HuffPost and New York Magazine contributor Yashar Ali received confirmation from a Fox News spokesperson that Giuliani and Powell had canceled.

