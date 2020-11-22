Rudy Giuliani files appeal after ‘humiliating’ loss in Pennsylvania: Dem lawyer

Democratic lawyer Marc E. Elias posted documents showing that President Donald Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, filed an appeal after a humiliating loss last week.

Giuliani has argued of voter fraud for hundreds of thousands of votes because Trump campaign staff weren’t able to watch the ballots being opened. While there were Republicans and Democrats present for the count, Giuliani has argued that Trump’s campaign team should also be present. It was a demand that the campaign didn’t work out ahead of the election, only after Biden won Pennsylvania.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann presided over the case, issuing an opinion that ultimately humiliated the former New York City mayor.

“Can you tell me how this result could possibly be justified?” Brann questioned.

Giuliani responded, “the scope of the remedy is because of the scope of the injury.”

“In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state. Our people, laws, and institutions demand more,” Judge Brann ultimately ruled. “At bottom, Plaintiffs have failed to meet their burden to state a claim upon which relief may be granted. Therefore, I grant Defendants’ motions and dismiss Plaintiffs’ action with prejudice.”

See the new filing below:

🚨NEW: Trump has filed an appeal of his humiliating loss in Pennsylvania to the Third Circuit. Rudy Giuliani remains lead counsel. pic.twitter.com/nV1gJ0hquC — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 22, 2020