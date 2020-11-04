Rudy Giuliani is ‘leading the legal effort’ to stop vote counting in Pennsylvania: Eric Trump

The former mayor of New York City will be leading President Donald Trump’s legal efforts to stop Pennsylvania and Wisconsin from counting the votes.

Eric Trump announced Rudy Giuliani’s role “leading the legal effort” at a Philadelphia press conference.

Giuliani blasted the judge overseeing his Pennsylvania case as “obviously a political hack” before pushing unfounded conspiracy theories that a single person could have voted 100,000 times.

The lawyer, infamous for his shenanigans as Trump’s defense attorney, was outraged officials intend to count all the votes.

"Joe Biden could have voted 50 times or 5,000 times!" Rudy says in Philly, where Joe Biden isn't a registered voter. Mail voters cannot vote 50 or 5,000 times. — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) November 4, 2020

“Do you think we’re stupid?” he wondered. “Do you think we’re fools?”

“You know something, the Democrats do think you’re stupid, do think you’re fools. That’s why you get called deplorables, chumps,” he explained.

He then introduced former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who represented Trump during his impeachment proceedings involving another right-wing conspiracy theory.

Eric Trump, Giuliani, Bondi and Cory Lewandowski all falsely claimed Trump had won Pennsylvania.

