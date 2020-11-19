Rudy Giuliani is ‘the clown of your nightmares’: Don Lemon says ‘SNL couldn’t do this justice’
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was blasted by CNN’s Don Lemon on Thursday after his disastrous press conference alleging widespread voter fraud.
“This is nuts,” Lemon said. “‘SNL’ couldn’t do this justice. It is a massive fraud being perpetrated on the American people and our democracy.”
“Well, Rudy Giuliani has lost it,” Lemon said. “The president’s attorney shamelessly blasting out more than 90 minutes of lies and conspiracy theories.”
“And yes, to stick with the circus metaphor, he is the clown of your nightmares, mopping his sweaty face while his make-up or hair dye or whatever that is — I don’t know, whatever it is — it’s running off. Bronzer? What is that? I have no idea,” he explained.
Lemon described one of Giuliani’s unfound allegations as “QAnon conspiracy edition of choose your own adventure.”
Watch:
2020 Election
Giuliani makes throat-slashing gesture while complaining about ‘very bad’ Democrats on Fox News
President Donald Trump's top post-election lawyer made a throat-slashing gesture on Fox News while whining about Democrats on Fox News on Thursday evening.
"They're very, very bad people. They're not ordinary Democrats -- there are wonderful Democrats in the country, they may disagree with you or me, you know them," Rudy Giuliani told Sean Hannity on Thursday.
"Somehow the Democrat (sic) Party was hijacked by Clinton," Giuliani claimed, without saying whether he was referring to Bill or Hillary Clinton -- both of whom attended Trump's third wedding to Melania.
"And since then it has grown more corrupt and more corrupt and more corrupt," Giuliani argued, without providing any evidence.
2020 Election
Ivanka Trump mocked for facing two fraud investigations: ‘New York state crimes are unpardonable’
First daughter and senior White House advisor Ivanka Trump was ridiculed on Thursday after The New York Times reported on two fraud investigations.
"Two separate New York State fraud investigations into President Trump and his businesses, one criminal and one civil, have expanded to include tax write-offs on millions of dollars in consulting fees, some of which appear to have gone to Ivanka Trump," the newspaper reported, citing "people with knowledge of the matter."