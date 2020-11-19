Quantcast
Rudy Giuliani is ‘the clown of your nightmares’: Don Lemon says ‘SNL couldn’t do this justice’

Published

2 mins ago

on

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani (screengrab).

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was blasted by CNN’s Don Lemon on Thursday after his disastrous press conference alleging widespread voter fraud.

“This is nuts,” Lemon said. “‘SNL’ couldn’t do this justice. It is a massive fraud being perpetrated on the American people and our democracy.”

“Well, Rudy Giuliani has lost it,” Lemon said. “The president’s attorney shamelessly blasting out more than 90 minutes of lies and conspiracy theories.”

“And yes, to stick with the circus metaphor, he is the clown of your nightmares, mopping his sweaty face while his make-up or hair dye or whatever that is — I don’t know, whatever it is — it’s running off. Bronzer? What is that? I have no idea,” he explained.

Lemon described one of Giuliani’s unfound allegations as “QAnon conspiracy edition of choose your own adventure.”

Watch:


