Rudy Giuliani mocked for historically illiterate tweet: ‘You quoted a typing drill!’

Published

1 min ago

on

Rudy Giuliani on his podcast (screengrab).

Rudy Giuliani misquoted Patrick Henry and compared himself to Paul Revere to stump for the re-election of his client President Donald Trump.

The president’s attorney initially misattributed the quote to Revere, but deleted that post and then misattributed a century-old statement used as a typing exercise to Henry.

“Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their party,” Giuliani tweeted.

The phrase was devised by typing instructor Charles E. Weller in 1918 as an exercise for his students, but has been misattributed to Henry on conservative blogs and social media for years.

“Now is the time for all good men and women to come to the aid of their Nation, reject socialism and censorship, and preserve our American way of life!” Giuliani added, and included an illustration of himself dressed as Revere, who he initially cited as the quote’s author.

Other social media users mocked the former New York City mayor, and asked why he spent Election Day giving an interview with the Kremlin-backed RT network.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday revealed that he had not written concession or acceptance speeches for Tuesday's election.

Trump made the remarks during a visit with campaign staffers in Virginia.

"No, I'm not thinking about concessions speech or acceptance speech yet," Trump said. "Hopefully, we'll only be doing one of those two. And you know, winning is easy. Losing is never easy. Not for me, it's not."

The president went on to praise his election rallies as the largest "in the history of the world."

"There's a tremendous love going on in this country," he added. "And there's really a tremendous unity. Nobody has ever seen that."

All eyes are on Pennsylvania as Election Day graces the nation and President Donald J. Trump jockeys to remain in power. The fate of the presidency may fall squarely on the shoulders of the critical battleground state.

NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander tweeted Tuesday afternoon, "A person with direct knowledge of the [Trump] campaign's operations tells me, 'The team in Pennsylvania was not as prepared as it should be in a state that would decide the presidency.'"

President Donald Trump will host what he and his campaign hope will be a victory party Election Day evening, but the White House reportedly has scaled back the guest list from 400 to 250. More than 100 million Americans have already voted and voters are still flocking to the polls across the country "in droves."

Continue Reading
 
 
