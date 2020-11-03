Rudy Giuliani mocked for historically illiterate tweet: ‘You quoted a typing drill!’

Rudy Giuliani misquoted Patrick Henry and compared himself to Paul Revere to stump for the re-election of his client President Donald Trump.

The president’s attorney initially misattributed the quote to Revere, but deleted that post and then misattributed a century-old statement used as a typing exercise to Henry.

“Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their party,” Giuliani tweeted.

The phrase was devised by typing instructor Charles E. Weller in 1918 as an exercise for his students, but has been misattributed to Henry on conservative blogs and social media for years.

“Now is the time for all good men and women to come to the aid of their Nation, reject socialism and censorship, and preserve our American way of life!” Giuliani added, and included an illustration of himself dressed as Revere, who he initially cited as the quote’s author.

“Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their party.” – Patrick Henry. Now is the time for all good men and women to come to the aid of their Nation, reject socialism and censorship, and preserve our American way of life! pic.twitter.com/na7fX2uv96 — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 3, 2020

Other social media users mocked the former New York City mayor, and asked why he spent Election Day giving an interview with the Kremlin-backed RT network.

Is this a parody account? pic.twitter.com/zDEFd64dlz — Tammy Hileman (@tammyhileman) November 3, 2020

"Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their party" is a phrase first proposed as a typing drill by instructor Charles E. Weller; its use is recounted in his book The Early History of the Typewriter, p. 21 (1918) — Douglas K. Williams III (@InstigatorRules) November 3, 2020

The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog! — Rhymes with indigo (@cyndigo) November 3, 2020

Drunk History by Drunk Rudy pic.twitter.com/umWMdsYWOT — Benny Hwy 20-Stan H. (@StanHagen1) November 3, 2020

Why did you do an interview on Russia tv? https://t.co/Lrs74M0VaZ — kjk (@kjk0709) November 3, 2020

You quoted a typing drill! — Shystie1 (@shystie1) November 3, 2020

Good men? There are none in the GOP Rudy. Tuck in your shirt — Moe Maxim (@maureen_maxim) November 3, 2020

I'll fondle myself with one hand if by land, and I'll fondle myself with both hands if by sea — brian (@brianroberts252) November 3, 2020

i regret that i have but 100,000 lies to give for my country

~ Rudy "Patrick Henry" Giuliani — Sunny Day Real Aesthete (@leaaves) November 3, 2020

Dude. Give it up. Americans are choosing Liberty over Death. — Pat VOTE EARLY Willard ️‍ (@ThePatSignal) November 3, 2020

A Benedict Arnold quote would be more apt — DonaId J. Trump ▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️parody (@niceDonaIdTrump) November 3, 2020

Says this Benedict Arnold while chatting on Russian State media. — Cosmic Dancer (@PequenoPete) November 3, 2020

Why do you have a picture of Paul Revere attached to this tweet?

What history will say about the last four years depends on what we do today, America. Did we vote to right this wrong or were we happy to let democracy die and fascism win? — Ruth Ann wears a mask (@Fairy_Gmother) November 3, 2020

