Rudy Giuliani ridiculed for bonkers press conference: ‘Not sure Trump got his $20,000 worth’

President Donald Trump is reportedly paying Rudy Giuliani $20,000 a day for his attempts to nullify the election in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

A wild press conference Thursday left people wondering what on Earth was happening. Giuliani cited the film “My Cousin Vinney” and Sidney Powell accused former Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chávez of rigging the 2020 election. Chávez has been dead for seven years. He died two years before Trump even announced he was running in 2015.

At one point, Giuliani even lashed out at a Daily Caller reporter. The site is a conservative outlet founded by Tucker Carlson.

Rudy Giuliani repeatedly calls a reporter "ma'am" and yells that she's lying. Then he says "Let me answer" as he mimics and mocks her. pic.twitter.com/g4wRbDUFG4 — The Recount (@therecount) November 19, 2020

Rudy just accused a Daily Caller reporter of being “completely unfair” when he asked whether the former mayor would release his “evidence” to the public. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) November 19, 2020

There was a veiled accusation about Antifa and George Soros. It was so absurd that even MSNBC’s Chuck Todd called it “an SNL skit.”

The long-running press conference was so bad that MSNBC said they couldn’t run it because every other word from Giuliani and his team seemed to be a lie.

See the comments from folks below:

Okay, I spent the last hour listening to Rudy's press conference Here's their argument: George Soros & antifa coordinated w/ Venezuela to change vote totals in key states for Biden after everyone went to bed on Election Night (though kept totals accurate for House & Senate) — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) November 19, 2020

Rudy Giuliani is the Republican Party: a sweaty, leaking, once-respected dinosaur now completely dying on the stupidest hill that is Donald Trump. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) November 19, 2020

Not sure Trump got his $20,000 worth today https://t.co/7CJ94vFeMk — Josh (@Tyrangiel) November 19, 2020

Rudy Giuliani is the smartest person in the Republican Party. No Republican ever dares to contradict Rudy. Because Rudy is the smartest Republican. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) November 19, 2020

Look @JennaEllisEsq and @RudyGiuliani are the type of lawyers you walk into court with a simple possession of marijuana charge and get sentenced to life. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) November 19, 2020

Rudy Giuliani’s head was melting down like a reactor in Chernobyl https://t.co/ExywpWx8V3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2020

Rudy Giuliani's press conference today on ‘voter fraud’ was one of the wildest, most unsubstantiated diatribes I’ve ever listened to and I say that as someone who has sat in a room with Col Gaddafi for three hours. — Paul Danahar (@pdanahar) November 19, 2020

Dems, you know how the R's paint all D's as AOC. You need to paint all R's as Rudy. Frankly, it's a lot closer to the truth (since many, many D's don't agree with AOC, but most R's refuse to condemn Trump/Rudy) — Jennifer 'the people have decided' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 19, 2020

Rudy Giuliani talking about someones credibility is like……go — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) November 19, 2020

At the Giuliani press conference, Sidney Powell is introducing an allegation that Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez rigged the 2020 election—I guess before his death. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 19, 2020

Live look at Rudy's press conference today. pic.twitter.com/9Q97MaZArH — Mr. Honeycutt (@BenAHoneycutt) November 19, 2020

There’s an accidental genius to having an idiot like Rudy do this shit. You’re so busy laughing at him, you don’t hear him say he’s trying to “overturn” the election. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 19, 2020

"If we take all the Biden votes out, Trump wins." – @RudyGiuliani, basically — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) November 19, 2020

Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell just said that Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez rigged the 2020 election. Hugo Chavez died in 2013. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) November 19, 2020

.@RudyGiuliani is actually quoting “My Cousin Vinny,” which he says is one of his favorite movies. This is actually happening. — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) November 19, 2020

As we come together for our weekly “WTF RUDY GIULIANI” moment, I think it’s worth remembering that even his rambling, incoherent Fox News segments play into a broader “strategy” meant to induce cognitive overload by flooding the zone with disinformation and nonstop chaos. — Caroline Orr Bueno (@RVAwonk) November 19, 2020

Most successful legal strategies involve your lawyer, sweating profusely, quoting scenes from My Cousin Vinny to the assembled media https://t.co/EJ03ISziom — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 19, 2020

Rudy’s been going for an hour, and his only accurate claim to this point is that My Cousin Vinny is a great film. — Yoni Appelbaum (@YAppelbaum) November 19, 2020

Rudy’s hair color is ready to concede. pic.twitter.com/WbQZTSRAu3 — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) November 19, 2020

Just to be accurate, Jenna Ellis, shit streaming pervert Rudy Giuliani and the rest of the MAGA moron brigade held a press conference to say that they have evidence of voter fraud, but don’t want to show it because that’s not how it works as they are sitting on over 25 losses. 🤣 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) November 19, 2020

Isn’t it time for some judge to sanction Rudy ? https://t.co/tUoW76qbD3 — Pat Fuller #EmbraceHope #WearAMask #BLM (@bannerite) November 19, 2020

CDC issues stern warning ⛔️ DO NOT sit next to Rudy at Thanksgiving. …and by all means… DO NOT ask him to pass the gravy.pic.twitter.com/Y1hFM0GmAl — Groucho2.0 (@georgefenneman) November 19, 2020

So psyched for the BBC's coverage of Rudy giving this batshit 4-chan presser while his head is leaking — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) November 19, 2020

A martini bar is probably the only bar where Rudy Giuliani has good standing. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) November 19, 2020

on the official donald trump youtube stream they accidentally left their audio on and you can hear the team there say "you see fucking rudy's hair dye dripping down his face?" pic.twitter.com/LV6P5vw5jt — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 19, 2020

that is just hair dye rudy https://t.co/YUvc9Javdl — darth™ (@darth) November 19, 2020

