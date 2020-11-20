Rudy Giuliani thrashed by Bill Maher on season finale of HBO’s ‘Real Time’
Bill Maher held the season finale of HBO’s “Real Time” with a live but socially distanced audience on Friday evening.
“It has been 17 days since the election and Trump is still behaving like a psycho beauty queen refusing to let go of the tiara,” Maher said.
There was a light-hearted moment during his monologue when he fumbled a joke.
“It’s the last show of the season, I’m losing it,” he admitted.
And then the host turned his attention to Rudy Giuliani and described his latest conspiracy theories by President Donald Trump’s lawyer.
He described one of Giuliani’s recent press conferences and the delusions he was exposing.
“At this point, MSNBC just cut away to a cuckoo clock,” Maher said.
He joked that when the judge said, “order in the court” Giuliani replied “a Tanqueray and tonic.”
The comedian was joined on the finale by Michael Eric Dyson, “The Circus” co-host Alex Wagner and historian John Meacham.
Watch:
Rudy Giuliani cancels on Judge Jeanine as Trump’s rift with Fox News expands: report
Two of Donald Trump's post-election lawyers have canceled scheduled Fox News appearances.
Donald Trump has been feuding with Fox News as the network has not embraced the president's conspiracy theories about election fraud to the extent the president expects.
As is common in his administration, the event has played out on Twitter:
.@FoxNews daytime ratings have completely collapsed. Weekend daytime even WORSE. Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose. The biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was @FoxNews!
Trump supporters holding ‘Pray for America Rally’ — to ‘impact the outcome of this presidential election’ through prayer
President Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, but some of his Evangelical supporters hope to change the outcome through prayer.
"Traveling Evangelical preacher Sharon Bolan this evening is hawking spiritual wares at the Pray for America Rally being held at the Jackson Avenue Evangelical Church in the Irish Channel, hoping to "impact the outcome of this presidential election” through the power of prayer," Sarah Ravits of The Gambit reported Friday.
Mitt Romney tells local newspaper the two people who inspired him to stand up to Trump
Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) told a local newspaper Friday that the two people who have inspired his rebuke of President Donald J. Trump are his Black grandson and his father. Romney made headlines as being the only Republican senator to support the impeachment of Trump. Romney also broke with most in his party to join a Black Lives Matter march this summer in Washington, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.