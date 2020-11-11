Rudy Giuliani’s guest at election night party contracts COVID-19 as White House outbreak continues
White House political director Brian Jack and former Trump campaign aide Healy Baumgardner are among the latest people in President Donald J. Trump’s inner circle to contract COVID-19 after attending an election night party at the White House, according to reports from The New York Times and Bloomberg News.
An additional unidentified West Wing aide tested positive, but it was unclear when the other official did so and whether the official attended the election night party.
Baumgardner was reportedly attending the party as a guest of Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.
Three other people who have tested positive after attending the White House superspreader event include Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff; Ben Carson, the housing secretary; and David Bossie, an adviser to Mr. Trump.
Several hundred people gathered at the event in the East Room for several hours, many of them not wearing masks as they mingled and watched election returns last week, The New York Times reported.
